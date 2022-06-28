Sign of rebound in HK real estate

Bloomberg





A new house in Hong Kong on Sunday sold for HK$870 million (US$110.88 million), the highest price this year, buoying the territory’s slowing luxury market.

Codevelopers Emperor International Holdings Ltd (英皇集團控股), CC Land Holdings Ltd (中建置地控股), Mingfa Group International Co (明發集團國際) and CSI Properties Ltd (中證地產) sold the six-bedroom home in new project No. 15 Shouson in Shouson Hill via tender, the companies said in a statement.

The companies did not identify the buyer.

The house, with a floor space of 746m2 has a private garden, swimming pool and parking space.

Located on the southern side of Hong Kong Island, Shouson Hill is one of the city’s most exclusive neighborhoods, where some of the richest tycoons including Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠) own properties.

The price represents the most expensive home transaction in Hong Kong this year, Centaline Property Agency Ltd (中原地產) sales director Louis Ho (何兆棠) said.

Transaction volumes for secondary luxury homes in upscale neighborhoods in the Peak and Southern District dropped 58 percent in the first half of the year from one year earlier, Centaline data showed.

Social distancing measures taken during Hong Kong’s worst COVID-19 outbreak and a lack of mainland Chinese capital hindered the market, Ho said in a separate statement.

Global luxury real-estate demand remains high, even as rising interest rates strain broader housing markets.

Earlier this month, US billionaire Larry Ellison bought a US$173 million oceanfront estate in Palm Beach County, setting a record for the most expensive residential sale in Florida.