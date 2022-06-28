Cathay Financial lowers its GDP growth forecast

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) yesterday lowered its forecast for the nation’s GDP growth this year from 3.7 percent to 3.4 percent — its second downward revision this year — due to inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

High inflation has dampened domestic consumption, while monetary tightening by central banks and the Russia-Ukraine war has clouded the prospects of the global economy and reduced demand worldwide, National Central University economics professor Hsu Chih-chiang (徐之強) said.

Hsu heads a research team commissioned by Cathay Financial.

A shopper browses a Carrefour store in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

A COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan hit the local service industry and affected the recovery of private consumption in the second quarter, Hsu said.

However, given a low comparison base last year, private consumption growth is expected to stay in positive territory in the third quarter, he added.

Private investment is forecast to be relatively weak in the second half of this year, as businesses might slow their pace of investment due to uncertainties and a potential recession ahead, Cathay Financial said.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics last month said the nation’s inflation rate would reach 2.67 percent this year, but Cathay Financial expects inflation to reach about 3 percent, Hsu said.

The research team did not factor in the latest adjustment in electricity rates announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday, but previous studies showed that if the rates rise by 5 to 8 percent, inflation would increase by 0.2 percentage points to 0.4 percentage points, Hsu said.

If the electricity rate rises by 5 to 8 percent, Taiwan’s GDP growth would decline by less than 0.1 percentage points, he added.

The central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 12.5 basis points again in the third quarter, as inflation would likely surpass 3 percent and might hit 3.5 percent, Cathay Financial said.

There is a slim chance that the interest rate hikes might come in at 25 basis points, as the central bank would consider the impact on the service industry, Cathay Financial said.

Foreign fund outflows might continue if the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, Hsu said, adding that 10-year US Treasury yields climbed to 3.5 percent earlier this month and could reach 4 percent by the end of this year, compared with an average yield of 4.2 percent on the local stock market.