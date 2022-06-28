Tigerair plans new flight despite cap

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan Ltd (台灣虎航) plans to launch a new flight to Sapporo, Japan, and resume six flights to tier-one cities in Japan, South Korea and Thailand from September, despite the weekly cap of 25,000 arrivals set by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), it said yesterday.

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has expressed concern that the quota would not be enough to meet summer demand, but Tigerair said it expects the government to gradually ease the cap.

The quota would be enough in September so that tourists need not to worry whether they could fly home from abroad, Tigerair told the Taipei Times by telephone.

A Tigerair Taiwan Ltd Airbus A320 is parked at Kinmen Airport on Nov. 1 last year. Photo: CNA

Tigerair also expects the Japanese government to allow more airports other than Haneda Airport, Narita Airport, Kansai Airport, Chubu Airport and Fukuoka Airport to accept internal flights in the summer, it said.

The airline is optimistic that New Chitose Airport in Sapporo and Naha Airport in Okinawa would be open to international tourists soon, it added.

In related news, StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) on Friday applied to the Taipei Exchange to trade its shares on the nation’s over-the-counter market, the exchange’s Web site said.

The airline plans to raise more than NT$3 billion (US$101.31 million) in funds as it has proposed to issue 275 million new shares at NT$12 each, the exchange said.