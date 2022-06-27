China GDP target of 5.5% growth ‘difficult’ to reach

Bloomberg





Effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months could make it challenging for China to meet its 5.5 percent annual growth target, a central bank adviser said, adding that pro-economy policies, including a special bond issuance, could be on the way.

China’s economy could see a strong rebound in the second half, “but difficulties remain for the 5.5 percent target,” Wang Yiming (王一鳴), an adviser to the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, said at a live-streamed forum on Saturday.

The country could consider trying to boost the economy by introducing special national bonds that do not count as financial deficits, Wang said.

People’s Bank of China policy adviser Wang Yiming speaks at an event in an undated photograph. Photo: Screenshot from the Internet

The comments came after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) said that the GDP target would be met despite concerns from economists that Beijing’s stringent COVID-19 policies would sink the economy.

It is widely speculated that China could issue special sovereign bonds again. The government sold 1 trillion yuan ($149.48 billion) of the bonds in 2020 to pay for measures to fight the pandemic, but did not sell any last year or include them in the bond plan for this year.

Wang, who helps craft China’s monetary policies, said the decline in financing demand is the key problem the country needs to tackle.

“The current monetary policy focuses on stabilizing liquidity, and the policy tools are more structural ones, which signal the market to guide a loose monetary environment and maintain financial stability,” he said, adding that market liquidity “is abundant.”