Defensive, tech shares boost Europe’s STOXX

Reuters





European stocks rose on Friday, led by defensive and technology names, as investors pivoted to safer bets amid growing worries that tighter monetary policies and surging inflation would cause a global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 2.62 percent after hitting a fresh low for this year in the previous session when weaker-than-expected eurozone business activity data weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark rose 2.4 percent for the week, boosted by technology, personal and household goods, and healthcare sectors.

Traders look at screens showing stock information at the Bolsa de Madrid on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Trading has remained volatile in recent days as investors fear that rising interest rates and soaring inflation will sharply slow earnings and economic growth, sending commodity prices and government bond yields tumbling this week.

“Talks of a recession have gone up significantly and dented commodity prices and caused bonds to rally. That’s certainly helped equity markets,” said Roger Jones, head of equities at asset manager London & Capital. “Cyclical stocks have started to sell off in line with PMIs, and defensive stocks have held up pretty well.”

The Ifo Institute’s survey showed German business morale fell more than expected this month, as rising energy prices and the threat of gas shortages unsettled businesses in Europe’s largest economy.

Earlier, data showed British consumers cut back on shopping last month in the face of fast-rising inflation, and a measure of their confidence sank to a record low this month.

Europe’s retail index fell 1.3 percent to its lowest since March 2020 in the wake of German online fashion retailer Zalando SE’s profit warning.

Zalando slumped 11.8 percent after it lowered its profit outlook for this year, citing deteriorating macro conditions and consumer confidence.

Italy’s Saipem SpA dropped 10.4 percent after the energy services group said it would have financial resources available for less than one year if its plans to raise capital did not go through.

France’s Sanofi SA and UK’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC rose 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.