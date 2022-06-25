JAPAN
Core CPI jumps 2.1 percent
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, again jumped 2.1 percent last month, the second consecutive monthly jump of a level not seen in seven years, Ministry of Internal Affairs data showed yesterday. The rise follows a 2.1 percent jump in April, the first time since March 2015 that the figure breached the 2 percent set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as its long-term inflation target. The reading, in line with market expectations, came after the Japanese central bank last week stuck to its monetary easing policy even as other central banks raise interest rates to tame inflation. However, the BOJ said it would “pay due attention” to forex markets after the yen hit a 24-year low. Excluding energy, prices were up 0.8 percent last month, also in line with market consensus.
GERMANY
Business confidence slumps
Business confidence unexpectedly deteriorated on mounting fears over energy supplies from Russia that are raising the prospect of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy. A gauge of expectations by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 85.8 this month from 86.9 last month, defying analysts’ predictions that two months of gains would continue. An index of current conditions edged lower. The data feed the foreboding over the nation’s economic outlook, with the COVID-19 pandemic rebound already under pressure from rampant inflation and component shortages, and a survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global this week showing growth is now the slowest in the eurozone. The focus now is on energy after Russia cut supplies and the government raised the natural-gas risk level to the second-highest “alarm” phase.
ENERGY
Eskom widens power cuts
South African state power company Eskom said it would be forced to widen electricity cuts yesterday and over the weekend as labor protests linked to deadlocked wage talks disrupt operations. The utility, which has struggled to meet power demand for more than a decade, has been implementing “Stage 2” rotational outages since the start of the week. Yesterday, it increased the severity of the outages to “Stage 4,” requiring up to 4,000 megawatts of capacity to be shed from the national grid, from 11pm until midnight. Stage 4 outages are also to be implemented from 5am until midnight today and tomorrow. The loss-making utility, saddled with a huge debt pile approaching 400 billion rand (US$25.1 billion), is trying to contain costs as part of turnaround efforts under CEO Andre de Ruyter.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa axes 3,100 flights
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is canceling 3,100 flights after a wave of COVID-19 infections worsened staffing shortages, adding to Europe’s travel chaos as the crucial summer vacation period gets under way. Germany’s flagship airline scrapped 2,200 domestic and European routes for next month and August, a spokesman said yesterday. That comes on top of 900 cancelations announced earlier this month. Travel demand has rebounded dramatically in Europe with the lifting of virus curbs, leaving some airlines struggling to cope and subjecting passengers to hours-long lines and cancelations. A new COVID-19 outbreak is causing growing absences from workplaces, worsening acute labor shortages. Growing labor unrest as workers seek pay increases to keep up with inflation is adding to the problem, with strikes threatened or under way at airlines including Ryanair Holdings PLC and IAG SA’s British Airways.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”
Nearly a quarter of European companies in China are considering shifting their investments out of the country as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns dim the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, a survey showed. About 23 percent of the businesses that responded to the survey are thinking of moving their current or planned investments away from China, a report released yesterday by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said. The survey was conducted at the end of April, when Shanghai was still in shut down and restrictions in places like Jilin Province disrupted business activity. The number of European firms reassessing