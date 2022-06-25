World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Core CPI jumps 2.1 percent

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, again jumped 2.1 percent last month, the second consecutive monthly jump of a level not seen in seven years, Ministry of Internal Affairs data showed yesterday. The rise follows a 2.1 percent jump in April, the first time since March 2015 that the figure breached the 2 percent set by the Bank of Japan (BOJ) as its long-term inflation target. The reading, in line with market expectations, came after the Japanese central bank last week stuck to its monetary easing policy even as other central banks raise interest rates to tame inflation. However, the BOJ said it would “pay due attention” to forex markets after the yen hit a 24-year low. Excluding energy, prices were up 0.8 percent last month, also in line with market consensus.

GERMANY

Business confidence slumps

Business confidence unexpectedly deteriorated on mounting fears over energy supplies from Russia that are raising the prospect of a recession in Europe’s biggest economy. A gauge of expectations by the Munich-based Ifo Institute fell to 85.8 this month from 86.9 last month, defying analysts’ predictions that two months of gains would continue. An index of current conditions edged lower. The data feed the foreboding over the nation’s economic outlook, with the COVID-19 pandemic rebound already under pressure from rampant inflation and component shortages, and a survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global this week showing growth is now the slowest in the eurozone. The focus now is on energy after Russia cut supplies and the government raised the natural-gas risk level to the second-highest “alarm” phase.

ENERGY

Eskom widens power cuts

South African state power company Eskom said it would be forced to widen electricity cuts yesterday and over the weekend as labor protests linked to deadlocked wage talks disrupt operations. The utility, which has struggled to meet power demand for more than a decade, has been implementing “Stage 2” rotational outages since the start of the week. Yesterday, it increased the severity of the outages to “Stage 4,” requiring up to 4,000 megawatts of capacity to be shed from the national grid, from 11pm until midnight. Stage 4 outages are also to be implemented from 5am until midnight today and tomorrow. The loss-making utility, saddled with a huge debt pile approaching 400 billion rand (US$25.1 billion), is trying to contain costs as part of turnaround efforts under CEO Andre de Ruyter.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa axes 3,100 flights

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is canceling 3,100 flights after a wave of COVID-19 infections worsened staffing shortages, adding to Europe’s travel chaos as the crucial summer vacation period gets under way. Germany’s flagship airline scrapped 2,200 domestic and European routes for next month and August, a spokesman said yesterday. That comes on top of 900 cancelations announced earlier this month. Travel demand has rebounded dramatically in Europe with the lifting of virus curbs, leaving some airlines struggling to cope and subjecting passengers to hours-long lines and cancelations. A new COVID-19 outbreak is causing growing absences from workplaces, worsening acute labor shortages. Growing labor unrest as workers seek pay increases to keep up with inflation is adding to the problem, with strikes threatened or under way at airlines including Ryanair Holdings PLC and IAG SA’s British Airways.