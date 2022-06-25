The number of workers on unpaid leave in the nation breached 20,000 over the past week, with the increase attributed in large part to a downturn in the food, beverage and lodging sector, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.
Ministry data showed that the number of workers enrolled in furlough programs continued to swell nationwide, hitting 20,839, a 1,355 rise from the previous report released on Thursday last week.
The number of companies with furlough programs in place also rose by 183 from a week earlier to 2,912.
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that 900 workers in the food, beverage and lodging sector were furloughed over the past week.
That meant that those on unpaid leave in the sector reached a new high for the year of 5,589, with Huang attributing the rise to consumers continuing to forgo travel and dining out amid a domestic COVID-19 outbreak.
However, Huang said that he expects the situation to improve following the government’s decision to ease border restrictions on Wednesday last week, with a maximum of 25,000 weekly arrivals now permitted to enter the nation.
With the summer vacation period looming and more incentives for domestic travel set to begin in the middle of next month, Huang said he anticipates “positive developments.”
