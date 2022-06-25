Taiwan is looking to deepen cooperation with the US on mobile network infrastructure to drive next-generation digital transformation, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said on Wednesday during a visit to Silicon Valley.
Kung said he hoped the trip would facilitate further collaboration between Taiwan and the US on building 5G Open RAN (open radio access networks), a mobile system that uses cellular radio connections to link individual devices to other parts of a network critical to 5G development.
The collaboration would help industries in the two countries enhance 5G and beyond-5G capabilities for vertical applications and artificial intelligence of things, a news release by the council on Thursday cited Kung as telling a roundtable discussion in San Francisco.
Photo: Bloomberg
Kung heads the 41-member “NextGen Telecom Delegation,” which is scheduled to attend the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Maryland from Sunday to Wednesday.
The event, sponsored by the US Department of Commerce, focuses on facilitating job-creating investment in the US.
On the first leg of the delegation’s 11-day visit, they visited Alphabet Inc’s Google and six start-ups in the fields of blockchain, advanced composite materials, 3D imaging, wireless power and antivirus software, the council said.
Kung also visited Draper University, a training center for entrepreneurs, funded by US venture capital investor Tim Draper, whom Kung presented with an Employment Gold Card, a document that combines a Taiwanese visa, and work and residency permits aimed to attract foreign professionals, the council said.
Kung told Draper that he welcomed his application, the council said, adding that Draper told Kung that he would use his Gold Card to visit Taiwan in November.
Kung also met with 500 Startups CEO and cofounder Christine Tsai (蔡李成美) and Tony Wang (王邦愷), a manager at the venture capital firm, to explore opportunities for cooperation with the National Development Fund, a sovereign wealth fund managed by the council.
The delegation was to visit Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc in Seattle on Thursday before heading to Washington, the council said.
