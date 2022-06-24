SINGAPORE
Inflation up for third month
The city-state’s key inflation gauge accelerated for a third month to the fastest in almost 14 years, data showed yesterday. The central bank’s closely watched core inflation gauge rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement. That pace, the fastest since December 2008, compares with 3.3 percent in April. The increase was due to “across the board” inflation in food, services, retail goods and energy, they said in the statement. The MAS and the ministry reiterated their forecasts for main price measures this year, seeing core inflation at 2.5 to 3.5 percent.
GERMANY
Gas alert level raised
The government yesterday said it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia. “Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany,” Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck told reporters. Triggering phase two brings the nation a step closer to the third and final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe’s top economy. The government has mandated that gas storage facilities be filled to 90 percent ahead of the European winter this year to mitigate the risks from a supply cut. The nation’s stores stand just under 60 percent full.
AUTOMAKERS
BMW new China plant starts
BMW AG yesterday said that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan (US$2.24 billion) as the automaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production. The Lydia plant, BMW’s third auto assembly facility in China, in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, would increase the German firm’s annual output in the world’s biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,0000 last year, the company said. The first model that would roll off the Lydia plant’s production lines is the i3, a pure electric mid-sized sports sedan, it said.
ENERGY
Japan halts coal projects
Japan is to withdraw financing for key coal-fired power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia under efforts aimed at accelerating a global phaseout of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Asia’s second-largest economy would stop providing government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Japanese firms are also withdrawing from the coal sector amid scrutiny from activist investors. Sumitomo Corp and Toshiba Corp have both indicated they would not take new orders for coal-fired projects. Commercial banks have made similar pledges.
FINANCE
SMFG investing in SBI
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) has agreed to take a 10 percent stake in SBI Holdings Inc, cementing an alliance between two of Japan’s most prominent financial firms that would center on digital services. SBI, which runs Japan’s largest online brokerage, said it would raise ￥79.2 billion (US$584 million) from a share sale through a third-party allotment to Sumitomo Mitsui, a regulatory filing showed yesterday. SBI is issuing the shares at ￥2,950 apiece, a 14 percent premium over the closing price on Wednesday. The alliance is to focus on providing online financial services for individuals, including younger and mass-affluent customers, SBI said in a statement.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”