SINGAPORE

Inflation up for third month

The city-state’s key inflation gauge accelerated for a third month to the fastest in almost 14 years, data showed yesterday. The central bank’s closely watched core inflation gauge rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier last month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a joint statement. That pace, the fastest since December 2008, compares with 3.3 percent in April. The increase was due to “across the board” inflation in food, services, retail goods and energy, they said in the statement. The MAS and the ministry reiterated their forecasts for main price measures this year, seeing core inflation at 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

GERMANY

Gas alert level raised

The government yesterday said it would raise the alert level under its emergency gas plan to secure supply following the recent reduction of pipeline supplies from Russia. “Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany,” Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck told reporters. Triggering phase two brings the nation a step closer to the third and final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe’s top economy. The government has mandated that gas storage facilities be filled to 90 percent ahead of the European winter this year to mitigate the risks from a supply cut. The nation’s stores stand just under 60 percent full.

AUTOMAKERS

BMW new China plant starts

BMW AG yesterday said that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan (US$2.24 billion) as the automaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production. The Lydia plant, BMW’s third auto assembly facility in China, in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, would increase the German firm’s annual output in the world’s biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,0000 last year, the company said. The first model that would roll off the Lydia plant’s production lines is the i3, a pure electric mid-sized sports sedan, it said.

ENERGY

Japan halts coal projects

Japan is to withdraw financing for key coal-fired power plant projects in Bangladesh and Indonesia under efforts aimed at accelerating a global phaseout of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Asia’s second-largest economy would stop providing government-backed yen loans to the Matarbari 2 coal expansion project in Bangladesh and the Indramayu plant in Indonesia, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Japanese firms are also withdrawing from the coal sector amid scrutiny from activist investors. Sumitomo Corp and Toshiba Corp have both indicated they would not take new orders for coal-fired projects. Commercial banks have made similar pledges.

FINANCE

SMFG investing in SBI

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) has agreed to take a 10 percent stake in SBI Holdings Inc, cementing an alliance between two of Japan’s most prominent financial firms that would center on digital services. SBI, which runs Japan’s largest online brokerage, said it would raise ￥79.2 billion (US$584 million) from a share sale through a third-party allotment to Sumitomo Mitsui, a regulatory filing showed yesterday. SBI is issuing the shares at ￥2,950 apiece, a 14 percent premium over the closing price on Wednesday. The alliance is to focus on providing online financial services for individuals, including younger and mass-affluent customers, SBI said in a statement.