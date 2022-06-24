As of Wednesday last week, 4,948 complaints about COVID-19 insurance had been filed with the Financial Ombudsman Institution (FOI, 金融消費評議中心) — 25 times higher than the 189 complaints for the whole of last year, official figures showed.
Only 6.6 percent of the complaints, or 331, had been settled by insurers and policyholders, leaving 4,617 unresolved, the data showed.
In contrast, 55 percent of all 189 complaints last year were resolved, the agency said.
Photo: Bloomberg
The FOI said it steps in to help solve complaints if consumers are not satisfied with the solutions provided by financial firms.
The agency could advise financial firms to pay up to NT$1.2 million (US$40,293) in compensation if it thinks consumers make a case for their complaints, it said, adding that the whole process takes less than five months.
As of Wednesday last week, 69 consumers had asked the FOI to review their complaints, and the agency had reconciled conflicts for 21 cases and given advice about compensation for three cases, it said.
The most common complaints are insurers refusing to validate a policy purchase or pay compensation for positive COVID-19 infections based on rapid antigen test results, the agency said.
Twelve non-life insurers have promised the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) that they would finish writing off all COVID-19 insurance policies by the end of this month, and about 550,000 purchases are still being addressed, the commission’s data showed.
Data showed that so far this year, 5 million COVID-19 insurance policies have been sold.
In related news, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that it is listing monkeypox as a category 2 notifiable communicable disease, the FSC said that the insurers would also have to compensate those who purchase insurance against notifiable diseases.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”