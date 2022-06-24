The unemployment rate last month gained 0.06 percentage points to 3.68 percent, the highest in seven months, as people lost jobs to business downsizing or closures induced by a COVID-19 outbreak, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said yesterday.
The statistics agency expects the job market to deteriorate further this month with the arrival of the graduation season and as the outbreak has yet to stabilize.
“The outbreak is to blame for the increase in the jobless rate as sectors reliant on domestic demand are again taking a hit,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said, adding that historically, the jobless reading in May is normally lower than in April.
Photo: CNA
The unemployment rate after seasonal adjustments picked up 0.005 percentage points to 3.73 percent, affirming the uptrend, DGBAS data showed.
The overall jobless population stood at 434,000, an increase of 5,000 after 8,000 people lost jobs to business downsizing and closures, while the number of first-time jobseekers dropped by 2,000, the agency’s monthly report showed.
The negative impact of the outbreak is most evident in the rising number of workers furloughed, Chen said, as hundreds of companies reinstall unpaid leave to cope with a business slowdown.
Last month. the number of people working for fewer than 35 hours a week surged by 62,000 to 296,000, the highest since August last year, when the government lifted a level 3 COVID-19 alert in phases, it said.
Hotels, restaurants and retailers are bearing the brunt, as people voluntarily stay home to avoid infection, Chen said.
The situation is unlikely to improve this month and beyond with the outbreak lingering and an anticipated increase in first-time jobseekers, Chen said.
At the same time, people needed a longer time to land positions, extending the average unemployment period by 0.4 weeks to 20.8 weeks, it said, adding that the job hunting process averaged 24 weeks for first-time jobseekers.
A breakdown by education showed that university graduates had the highest jobless rate at 5.19 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.39 percent and people with graduate degrees at 2.75 percent, the agency said.
By age, people aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.16 percent, followed by the 15-to-19 age bracket at 8.14 percent, the 25-to-29 age group at 6.07 percent and the 30-to-34 age group at 3.78 percent, it said.
Taiwan’s unemployment rate of 3.68 percent is lower than Hong Kong’s 5.15 percent, but higher than South Korea’s 3 percent and Japan’s 2.7 percent, government data showed.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”