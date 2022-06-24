The industrial production index rose 4.48 percent year-on-year to 135.28 last month, underpinned by robust demand for chips used in 5G-related devices, cloud-based servers and automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Last month’s figure marked the best May performance and grew for the 28th consecutive month on an annual basis, the ministry said.
In addition, the manufacturing production index — a major contributor to industrial production — climbed 5.41 percent from the preceding year, it said.
Photo: CNA
“The semiconductor sector showed strong growth momentum last month, which is attributable to rising demand for cloud-based servers as more manufacturers increased automation lines, bolstering demand for data collection and storage,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said by telephone.
“Besides, demand for chips used in automotive electronics and 5G devices continued to grow stably, which helped offset weakness in consumer electronics,” Huang said.
As the impact of inflation magnifies, the ministry expects the manufacturing production index to be flat or to grow 3 percent annually to between 137.16 and 141.16 this month.
“Manufacturers are seeing customers turn conservative about placing new orders as they are digesting inventories,” he said.
Companies have built up excess inventories amid fears of key component shortages and logistics turbulence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a monthly basis, the manufacturing production index could decline 0.2 percent sequentially in a worst-case scenario, or grow 2.7 percent in a best-case scenario, the ministry said.
“We are still bullish about the manufacturing sector’s outlook. It is more likely that manufacturing will sustain sequential growth,” Huang said.
As China has gradually lifted its COVID-19-related restrictions, demand from that country could pick up and lead to an increase in orders, he said.
Electronic component production climbed 14.17 percent annually last month, led by the semiconductor sub-index, which expanded 22 percent year-on-year.
The manufacturing of display and related products fell at a faster rate of 19.83 percent annually compared with April’s 14.6 percent decline, ministry data showed.
The production of computers and other electronics grew 3.76 percent last month, driven by demand for servers, routers and wireless communications equipment, as well as an easing of the component shortage, the ministry said.
The petrochemicals sector saw production shrink 6.67 percent year-on-year, mainly due to reduced demand for products to counter COVID-19 infections, factory shutdowns for annual maintenance, as well as China’s lockdowns.
China absorbs about 40 percent of Taiwan’s petrochemical exports.
China’s COVID-19-related curbs and new output depressed demand for Taiwanese goods, with rubber materials, polypropylene, ethylene glycol and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) suffering the brunt.
The machinery sector saw production contract 1.23 percent annually last month, which the ministry attributed to China’s slowing economy and excess inventory. About 30 percent of machinery tools made in Taiwan are shipped to China.
The production of basic metals slid 3.84 percent year-on-year last month, as major steelmakers suspended production due to annual maintenance and China’s COVID-19 curbs curtailed demand for copper foil and steel billet.
Meanwhile, the production of vehicle and auto components plummeted 16.17 percent as uneven supplies of key components, including chips, deepened due to China’s lockdowns, the ministry said.
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent
HEAVY LOAD: CAL’s new baggage weight allowance is based on the type of airfare a passenger bought, while EVA’s would be available to all economy-class passengers China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to increase its free baggage allowance by 10kg for passengers flying to Europe, Australia or New Zealand, while lowering its fee for luggage exceeding the free weight limit, it said yesterday. The move is the airline’s latest effort to attract passengers, after local rival EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) late last month announced that from Thursday it would increase its free baggage weight allowance for all passengers. For economy-class passengers who fly to destinations other than the US and Canada, CAL currently has three weight limits for free baggage based on the airfare — 20kg for “discount”