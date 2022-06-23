GLOBAL ECONOMY
Recession risk rising
The probability of the world economy succumbing to a recession is nearing 50 percent as central banks tighten monetary policy and demand for goods weakens, Citigroup Inc said yesterday. Supply shocks continue to push up inflation and drive down growth, while central banks are hiking interest rates vigorously and consumer demand for goods is softening, the economists led by Nathan Sheets said in a report. Citigroup now sees the world economy growing 3 percent this year and 2.8 percent next year. The economists said if a recession did occur, unemployment would rise several percentage points and output would experience a couple of weak quarters.
EUROPE
Inflation likely to slow
While growth forecasts were cut and price expectations raised following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, economic activity in Europe is still seen increasing next year and inflation is expected to slow below 2 percent in the second half of next year, European Central Bank researchers said in a report yesterday. “Current expert forecasts remain far from a stagflation scenario,” it said. “However, uncertainty has increased,” leading to a greater range of estimated outcomes. The researchers also said that some differences between the current situation and the 1970s “make it less likely that stagflation will develop now.”
CURRENCY
Won falls on US worries
South Korea’s won fell to the weakest level in 13 years on concern aggressive rate hikes in the US will damage the world’s largest economy and slow global growth. The won fell as much as 0.3 percent to 1,297.60 per US dollar, the lowest since July 2009. The currency is the worst performer in emerging Asia this year with a loss of more than 8 percent. The won’s weakness has fueled concern among the authorities. South Korean Minister of Finance Choo Kyung-ho this week said that there is no change in the basic principle that currency authorities will appropriately take necessary measures if excessive one-sided moves are seen in markets.
FOOD
Calbee hiking prices
Calbee Inc, Japan’s answer to Frito-Lay Inc with an enormous product lineup ranging from pizza-flavored potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years. The Tokyo-based company said in a statement yesterday that it would raise the prices of snacks and cereals in Japan by 5 to 20 percent from September because of increasing material costs. The company has already raised prices several times this year due to a bad potato crop and higher material costs.
AUTOMAKERS
VW warns on energy shift
Volkswagen AG (VW) chief executive officer Herbert Diess said that the shift away from Russian energy is not happening fast enough to shield the German automaker from a sudden stop in natural gas deliveries. VW would keep the ability to run its power plants with coal instead of gas because of Germany’s reliance on Russian imports, Diess said in an interview for the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. While the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates and inflation all weigh on investors’ risk appetite, Diess said he is not yet seeing demand destruction in the automotive sector. VW has electric vehicle orders lined up for “roughly one year” and is optimistic it would achieve its targets for this year.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent