Propelled by inflation, the price of air tickets has begun to take off again after tumbling during the COVID-19 pandemic, a reversal that looks set to intensify due to environmental pressures, experts say.
For members of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), gathered in Doha for their annual meeting this week, minds are focused on how far such increases risk undermining passenger growth targets.
The IATA is also pleading for government support in reconciling the long-term commitment to net-zero carbon emissions with those ambitious targets.
Photo: AP
In the US, the average price of an internal flight has shot up, from US$202 in October last year to US$336 last month, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis.
In the EU, the price of a return ticket before tax in April returned to that seen in the same month of 2019, after a near 20 percent fall in 2020, aviation research specialists Cirium said.
The oil price shock stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the most obvious factor in these price rises.
Airlines estimate that fuel prices would account for 24 percent of their total costs this year, up 5 percentage points from last year.
Ticket prices are also being stoked by wider inflation — now at 40-year highs in developed markets — as well as stronger-than-expected demand for tickets and labor shortages.
However, Scott Kirby, chief executive of United Airlines Holdings Inc, said despite the trend clearly rising, prices had yet to shoot beyond historical norms.
“In real terms, pricing is back to 2014 levels ... and it’s lower than it was essentially every year before” then, he said. “So ... I don’t think we’re going to see demand destruction.”
Beyond rising costs and fears that government stimulus will fade, airlines face commitments that sit very uneasily alongside each other.
On the one hand, they target carrying a total of 10 billion passengers by 2050, up from 4.5 billion in 2019.
Yet over the same time horizon, they are beholden to achieving net-zero carbon emissions.
The total cost of transitioning the sector to net-zero is estimated by the IATA at an eye-watering US$1.55 trillion.
“Airlines don’t have the ability to absorb” the cost of that transition, IATA director-general Willie Walsh said this week.
To reduce carbon emissions, the industry focus is on sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), which are two to four times more expensive than fossil-based aviation fuel.
Some governments have already imposed SAF quotas, albeit in small quantities, resulting in airlines in turn imposing surcharges.
On Tuesday, the IATA urged governments to provide subsidies to ensure SAF production reaches 30 billion liters in 2030, up from 125 million liters last year. It also wants price curbs.
However, even if such subsidies are forthcoming, “the transition to net-zero will have to be reflected in ticket prices,” Walsh said.
Could that reverse the long-standing global trend of air travel progressively extending beyond the wealthy?
Krishnan believes such “democratization” will become “harder.”
However, he also said “low-cost airlines have unleashed a world where people living in northern Europe took it for granted that they could go on cheap vacations in southern Europe.”
It would be “very hard for governments to unwind” such entrenched expectations, he said.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions — from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to Hikvision Digital Technology Co (海康威視) — spurred appetite for homegrown components. Nineteen of the world’s 20 fastest-growing chip industry firms over the past four quarters, on average, hail from the world’s No. 2 economy, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. That compared with just eight firms at the same point last year. Revenue at China-based suppliers of design software, processors and gear vital to chipmaking is increasing at several times the pace of global leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
POSITIVE SIGNS: GlobalWafers has continued to sign long-term supply agreements, most of which exceed 2028, and aside from one factory, it is running at full capacity GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s third-largest silicon wafer maker, yesterday said that Samsung Electronics Co and most of its customers have not scaled back on orders, or delayed shipments, even though consumer spending has shifted away from smartphones and notebook computers due to mounting inflation pressures. Rising inflation has altered consumers’ spending habits, dampening sales of consumer electronics, the Hsinchu-based company said. However, customers all honored their supply agreements by adjusting their product mix and shifting to applications that are still reporting robust growth, it said. Aside from one 6-inch factory, GlobalWafers’ 15 factories around the world are running at 100 percent