CHINA

Virus hits capital’s economy

Beijing’s economy was slammed last month as it contended with COVID-19 outbreaks, a sign that government curbs to contain the virus still had a significant effect, even though it managed to avoid a citywide lockdown like Shanghai’s. Retail sales in Beijing fell about 26 percent last month from a year earlier, data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics showed. That is worse than any other provincial-level jurisdiction that has published monthly data so far, except for Shanghai, where spending plunged about 37 percent. Industrial output in the capital city dropped nearly 40 percent last month, worse than Shanghai’s almost 28 percent decline. Beijing blamed the slide on the COVID-19 outbreaks and a high base of comparison from last year, the statistics bureau said in a statement.

AIRLINES

EasyJet to buy 56 A320neos

British low-cost airline EasyJet PLC yesterday exercised options to purchase 56 fuel-efficient single-aisle A320neo aircraft from European aerospace giant Airbus SE. EasyJet said in a statement that it had obtained steep discounts for the jets, which are worth US$6.5 billion at list prices and are due for delivery between 2026 and 2029. Meanwhile, Japan Airlines Co plans to make a decision in a year or two about the replacement of its aging fleet of Boeing Co 767s and Embraer SA regional jets, a senior executive said. Japan Airlines would consider the 787 and Airbus A321neo families for regional jets, said Ross Leggett, the airline’s head of route marketing, international relations and alliances.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla sued over job cuts

Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the US electric vehicle company alleging that its decision to carry out a “mass layoff” contravened federal law, as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla’s gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, this month. The lawsuit said that more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory. The workers allege the company failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day notification period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the lawsuit said. They are seeking class-action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the US who were laid off in May or June without advance notice. “Tesla has simply notified the employees that their terminations would be effective immediately,” the complaint said.

STEELMAKERS

Tata buys Russian coal

India’s top steelmaker, Tata Steel Ltd, imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of last month, two trade sources and one government source said, weeks after promising to stop doing business with Russia. Tata Steel had said in April all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia. Still, the company last month shipped about 75,000 tonnes of pulverised coal injection coal, used in steelmaking, from Russia’s Vanino port, of which 42,000 tonnes were offloaded in a port in Paradip on May 18, while 32,500 tonnes were offloaded in Haldia, the two trade sources said. A spokesman for Tata Steel said the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company’s announcement to cut business ties with Russia. He provided no further details.