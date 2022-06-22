CHINA
Virus hits capital’s economy
Beijing’s economy was slammed last month as it contended with COVID-19 outbreaks, a sign that government curbs to contain the virus still had a significant effect, even though it managed to avoid a citywide lockdown like Shanghai’s. Retail sales in Beijing fell about 26 percent last month from a year earlier, data from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics showed. That is worse than any other provincial-level jurisdiction that has published monthly data so far, except for Shanghai, where spending plunged about 37 percent. Industrial output in the capital city dropped nearly 40 percent last month, worse than Shanghai’s almost 28 percent decline. Beijing blamed the slide on the COVID-19 outbreaks and a high base of comparison from last year, the statistics bureau said in a statement.
AIRLINES
EasyJet to buy 56 A320neos
British low-cost airline EasyJet PLC yesterday exercised options to purchase 56 fuel-efficient single-aisle A320neo aircraft from European aerospace giant Airbus SE. EasyJet said in a statement that it had obtained steep discounts for the jets, which are worth US$6.5 billion at list prices and are due for delivery between 2026 and 2029. Meanwhile, Japan Airlines Co plans to make a decision in a year or two about the replacement of its aging fleet of Boeing Co 767s and Embraer SA regional jets, a senior executive said. Japan Airlines would consider the 787 and Airbus A321neo families for regional jets, said Ross Leggett, the airline’s head of route marketing, international relations and alliances.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla sued over job cuts
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the US electric vehicle company alleging that its decision to carry out a “mass layoff” contravened federal law, as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late on Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla’s gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, this month. The lawsuit said that more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory. The workers allege the company failed to adhere to federal laws on mass layoffs that require a 60-day notification period under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the lawsuit said. They are seeking class-action status for all former Tesla employees throughout the US who were laid off in May or June without advance notice. “Tesla has simply notified the employees that their terminations would be effective immediately,” the complaint said.
STEELMAKERS
Tata buys Russian coal
India’s top steelmaker, Tata Steel Ltd, imported about 75,000 tonnes of coal from Russia in the second half of last month, two trade sources and one government source said, weeks after promising to stop doing business with Russia. Tata Steel had said in April all its manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands had sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia. Still, the company last month shipped about 75,000 tonnes of pulverised coal injection coal, used in steelmaking, from Russia’s Vanino port, of which 42,000 tonnes were offloaded in a port in Paradip on May 18, while 32,500 tonnes were offloaded in Haldia, the two trade sources said. A spokesman for Tata Steel said the deal to import coal from Russia was made before the company’s announcement to cut business ties with Russia. He provided no further details.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting