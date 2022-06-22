Sri Lanka allows younger women to work overseas

CURRENCY SOURCE: The age rule was imposed after a 17-year-old was beheaded in Saudi Arabia, but Sri Lanka is now in the midst of a financial crisis

AFP, COLOMBO





Crisis-hit Sri Lanka yesterday reduced to 21 the minimum age at which women can go abroad for work and earn much-needed US dollars for the bankrupt economy.

Colombo imposed age restrictions on women working overseas in 2013 after a 17-year-old Sri Lankan nanny was beheaded in Saudi Arabia over the death of a child in her care.

Following outrage over the execution, only women older than 23 were allowed to go abroad, while for Saudi Arabia the minimum age was set at 25.

However, with Sri Lanka in its worst economic crisis since its independence, the government yesterday eased the rules, including for Saudi Arabia.

“The cabinet of ministers approved the decision to lower the minimum age to 21 years for all countries given the need to increase foreign employment opportunities,” spokesman Bandula Gunawardana said.

Remittances from Sri Lankans working in other countries have long been a key source of foreign exchange for the country, bringing in about US$7 billion per year.

This number plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic to US$5.4 billion last year and was forecast to drop below US$3.5 billion this year because of the economic crisis.

More than 1.6 million people from the nation of 22 million work abroad, mainly in the Middle East.

The South Asian country’s foreign currency reserves are so low that the government has restricted imports even of essentials such as food, fuel and medicine.