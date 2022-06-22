The chief executive of Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras, who has stayed in his post despite last month being fired by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, resigned on Monday after a new fuel price hike that enraged Bolsonaro.
Jose Mauro Coelho is the third Petrobras chief executive to leave since February last year in a standoff between the company and Bolsonaro over fuel prices.
Petrobras announced Coelho’s resignation on Monday.
Photo: Reuters
The company said Fernando Borges — its head of exploration and production — would temporarily take over until government pick Caio Paes de Andrade, a Brazilian Ministry of the Economy official, assumes the top job.
Coelho was appointed for a one-year term in April after Bolsonaro fired his predecessor, Joaquim Silva e Luna, in March after slightly more than a year in the post.
The far-right president said then that the price of fuel — set by Petrobras, but tied to international market movement — was “unaffordable” and amounted to a “crime” against Brazilians.
Silva e Luna, in turn, had replaced Roberto Castello Branco, fired by Bolsonaro in February last year.
Last month, Bolsonaro dismissed Coelho after just 40 days on the job. He had been waiting to be formally removed at the company’s next shareholders’ meeting, scheduled for next month.
Bolsonaro, seeking re-election in October, is widely blamed by voters for double-digit inflation, polls show, on the back of skyrocketing global and local fuel prices.
He faces an uphill battle against leftist former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), remembered for presiding over a booming economy.
Brazil has seen fuel prices surge more than 33 percent in a year, official figures showed.
Inflation stands at 11.73 percent, far above the central bank’s target of 3.5 percent.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has led to a sharp rise in crude prices in the past few weeks, adding to the pressure.
On Friday, Petrobras announced a 5.18 percent hike in gasoline prices and more than 14 percent for diesel, blaming “a challenging scenario in Brazil and the world.”
Bolsonaro reacted angrily, saying Petrobras “could sink Brazil in chaos.”
The company reported a net profit of 44.6 billion reais (US$8,6 billion) in the first quarter of this year — about 38 times the result of a year earlier.
Brazillian Chamber of Deputies President Arthur Lira — a Bolsonaro ally — has proposed raising taxes on Petrobras profits — which he has described as “absurd.”
The Brazilian National Congress is also mulling a Bolsonaro proposal to lower the tax on fuel.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting