CHINA
Beijing buys Russian energy
Beijing continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to US$7.47 billion — about US$1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago. The increase in shipments came as the war in Ukraine entered a fourth month and other buyers continued to shy away from Russian oil, gas and coal. Crude imports rose 55 percent from a year earlier to 8.42 million tonnes, with Russia overtaking Saudi Arabia as China’s main source of oil, customs data released yesterday showed. Russian liquefied natural sales rose 54 percent to 397,000 tonnes, despite a 28 percent decline in China’s overall purchases of the super-chilled fuel.
AIRLINES
EasyJet to rein in capacity
EasyJet PLC is to rein in summer capacity after Gatwick Airport in London and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help cope with staffing shortages, the airline said yesterday. The measures are set to push up costs. The UK discount carrier is now to operate at about 87 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity in the three months ending on Thursday next week, increasing to about 90 percent for its fiscal fourth quarter through September, it said in a statement. Costs per available seat kilometer are to increase beyond previous guidance as a result of the measures, it said.
ENERGY
Eni wins Qatar LNG project
Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a US$29 billion project that is to expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb. The Italian company is to take a 3.1 percent stake in the project, Qatar Energy chief executive officer Saad al-Kaabi said at a signing ceremony in Doha on Sunday. The project would include four new liquefaction units, or trains, that would raise Qatar’s annual LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes by 2026 from 77 million.
EQUITIES
Firms test IPO appetite
The brewery unit of Thai Beverage PCL and a Chinese supplier of a material used in batteries started gauging demand for share sales in Singapore and Hong Kong respectively, testing the appetite in a tough market for listings globally. Surging inflation, aggressive central bank interest-rate hikes and the risk of a global recession have been eroding sentiment. ThaiBev’s BeerCo initial public offering (IPO) could raise between US$800 million and US$1 billion through the Singapore IPO, people familiar with the matter said last month. In Hong Kong, Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業) also began pre-marketing its shares for an offering that could raise US$1 billion to US$1.2 billion.
HONG KONG
HKEX to relax bank rules
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is planning to allow cash market traders to use multiple banks to settle transactions, a move that would help diversify risks and might also mitigate the dangers posed by any escalation in sanctions by Washington and Beijing. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is drawing up plans to allow traders to sign up multiple clearing banks, up from the current one, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans. A change would follow a similar relaxation in futures clearing rules in March. Clearing banks settle transactions between two parties.
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion
HIGH-NA EUV: Getting its hands on the ASML tool ahead of Intel would allow TSMC to continue to lead in developing the most advanced chip technology, an analyst said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) executives on Thursday said that it would obtain the next version of ASML Holding NV’s most advanced chipmaking tool in 2024. The tool — called “high-NA EUV” — produces beams of focused light that create the microscopic circuitry on computer chips used in phones, laptops, vehicles and artificial intelligence devices, such as smart speakers. EUV stands for extreme ultraviolet, the wavelength of light used by ASML’s most advanced machines. “TSMC will bring in high-NA EUV scanners in 2024 to develop the associated infrastructure and patterning solution needed for customers to fuel innovation,” TSMC senior vice president