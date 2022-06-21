World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Beijing buys Russian energy

Beijing continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to US$7.47 billion — about US$1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago. The increase in shipments came as the war in Ukraine entered a fourth month and other buyers continued to shy away from Russian oil, gas and coal. Crude imports rose 55 percent from a year earlier to 8.42 million tonnes, with Russia overtaking Saudi Arabia as China’s main source of oil, customs data released yesterday showed. Russian liquefied natural sales rose 54 percent to 397,000 tonnes, despite a 28 percent decline in China’s overall purchases of the super-chilled fuel.

AIRLINES

EasyJet to rein in capacity

EasyJet PLC is to rein in summer capacity after Gatwick Airport in London and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, its two biggest bases, capped flights to help cope with staffing shortages, the airline said yesterday. The measures are set to push up costs. The UK discount carrier is now to operate at about 87 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity in the three months ending on Thursday next week, increasing to about 90 percent for its fiscal fourth quarter through September, it said in a statement. Costs per available seat kilometer are to increase beyond previous guidance as a result of the measures, it said.

ENERGY

Eni wins Qatar LNG project

Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a US$29 billion project that is to expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb. The Italian company is to take a 3.1 percent stake in the project, Qatar Energy chief executive officer Saad al-Kaabi said at a signing ceremony in Doha on Sunday. The project would include four new liquefaction units, or trains, that would raise Qatar’s annual LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes by 2026 from 77 million.

EQUITIES

Firms test IPO appetite

The brewery unit of Thai Beverage PCL and a Chinese supplier of a material used in batteries started gauging demand for share sales in Singapore and Hong Kong respectively, testing the appetite in a tough market for listings globally. Surging inflation, aggressive central bank interest-rate hikes and the risk of a global recession have been eroding sentiment. ThaiBev’s BeerCo initial public offering (IPO) could raise between US$800 million and US$1 billion through the Singapore IPO, people familiar with the matter said last month. In Hong Kong, Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業) also began pre-marketing its shares for an offering that could raise US$1 billion to US$1.2 billion.

HONG KONG

HKEX to relax bank rules

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is planning to allow cash market traders to use multiple banks to settle transactions, a move that would help diversify risks and might also mitigate the dangers posed by any escalation in sanctions by Washington and Beijing. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) is drawing up plans to allow traders to sign up multiple clearing banks, up from the current one, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing internal plans. A change would follow a similar relaxation in futures clearing rules in March. Clearing banks settle transactions between two parties.