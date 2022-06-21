Export orders regained growth momentum at an annual rate of 6 percent to US$55.43 billion last month, as China gradually lifts COVID-19 lockdowns, helping restore manufacturing capacity, and improving logistics and raw material supply, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Last month’s performance was the strongest May on record, aided by a faster-than-expected improvement in capacity, transportation, and shortages of labor and key components, the ministry said.
On a monthly basis, revenue rose 6.8 percent, ministry data showed.
Photo: CNA
Alleviating supply chain pressure also helped boost orders from the US and Europe into positive growth of 10.5 and 9.5 percent year-on-year respectively last month, from a dip in April, the ministry said.
“Export orders returned to positive territory in May, due to recoveries in capacity, logistics and improvement in key component supplies,” Department of Statistics Director Huang Yu-ling (黃于玲) told a virtual news conference yesterday.
“May performance is better than our expectation, compared with our estimate of a setback of 1.1 percent year-on-year, or an annual increase of 1.7 percent,” Huang said, adding that COVID-19 lockdowns in China did not cause as many order losses as anticipated.
As more Chinese cities join Shanghai in exiting lockdowns, the ministry expects growth momentum to extend into this month, Huang said.
That would mean there is a good chance export orders from China, the second-biggest market for local exporters, could regain growth soon, ending two straight annual declines, she said.
Export orders are expected to expand 3.3 to 6.1 percent annually to US$55.5 billion and US$57 billion this month, the ministry said.
That would result in a monthly gain of 0.1 to 2.8 percent, and mean that export orders in the second quarter would increase 1.2 to 2.1 percent annually to US$162.8 billion to US$164.3 billion, it added.
Compared with the first quarter, export orders are expected to contract 5.9 to 5.1 percent, it said.
Orders for electronics products — primarily semiconductors — surged 17.4 percent annually to US$18.55 billion last month, marking the best May performance following 28 consecutive months of growth, amid consistent demand for 5G-related applications, high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics, it said.
Orders for information and communications technology products registered annual growth of 2.7 percent to US$13.94 billion last month, while weak demand for smartphones and notebook computers in China affected growth from devices used in digital transformation, servers and networking, it said.
Orders for optoelectronics slumped for a third straight month at 29.8 percent year-on-year to US$1.81 billion as slowing demand for TVs and PCs continued to depress average selling prices, the ministry said.
As customers cut orders to use up stockpiles, it would be challenging to see a quick recovery, it added.
Orders for basic metals, mainly steel, fell 6.7 percent annually to US$3 billion last month as customers contend with inventory correction, it said.
Orders for machinery products dipped 11.2 percent annually to US$2.08 billion as consumers became conservative about investment as China’s economy slows down.
Orders for plastics dropped 11.5 percent annually to US$2.39 billion, while those for petrochemical products surged 13.3 percent to US$2.24 billion, buoyed by increases in global crude oil prices.
