The rise of e-commerce and the logistical nightmare created by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a surge in demand for warehouse space in the US, and big investment funds have taken note.
“It’s been a tremendous struggle to find the appropriate location for clients,” said Michael Schipper of Blau & Berg Co, a commercial real-estate specialist in New Jersey and New York.
Available space has been dwindling steadily for 18 months, and the vacancy rate is now 3.4 percent, although developers delivered 90 million square feet of new warehouse space in the first three months of the year, real-estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle Inc said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Demand is so strong that purchase prices have tripled or quadrupled in just six years in northern New Jersey. Across the US, average rental costs have jumped 22 percent in two years, analytics firm Beroe Inc said.
Additionally, unlike traditional storage sites, fulfilling online orders requires technologically advanced warehouses, said Mark Manduca, chief investment officer at GXO Logistics Inc, a supply chain management company.
Beroe said this equipment, which requires massive investments, allows firms “to improve warehouse efficiency and to speed up warehouse activities to meet the same-day delivery demands.”
Pioneered by Amazon.com Inc, other retailers were obliged to scramble to catch up to a new standard of immediate delivery set by the Seattle-based online sales giant.
Many of those companies have been rapidly ramping up their own e-commerce efforts, Manduca said.
“Those are the people that are really driving that demand for last mile warehousing,” he said.
The demands of instant delivery have forced many sellers to acquire multiple storage locations to get closer to customers, especially in urban areas where real estate was already expensive.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend, as e-commerce sales surged by 56 percent between early 2020 and early this year.
Another pandemic effect was the logistical mess caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and health restrictions. That revealed storage capacity “in the wrong place, supply chain issues, and more recently, inventory rebuilds that have kind of almost overshot to a certain degree,” Manduca said.
To address those issues, many companies are “now looking at facilities closer to home, which is naturally increasing the demand for warehousing,” he said.
Amid the rise in demand, private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has invested heavily in the sector, and currently owns US$170 billion worth of warehouses. It now rivals Prologis Inc, a global leader in logistics real estate.
Other private equity giants — such as Carlyle Group Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc or Sweden’s EQT Partners AB — have all bought sites to ride the wave.
However, Schipper said that while the warehousing industry “has a long term positive trajectory,” he thinks “there needs to be a pause.”
“You cannot run up in parabolic fashion forever,” he said, noting that the current tightening of credit conditions also could dampen conditions.
One sign of a possible correction is coming: Amazon’s decision to renegotiate rent for 30 million square feet of warehouse space.
“You’re going to see demand for space go down, and rental rates will stop going up at the pace that they’re going up. There’s just not any way around it,” EQT Exeter Property Group CEO Ward Fitzgerald said. “There’s going to be a correction.”
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting