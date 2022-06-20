CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices today, after keeping prices unchanged the previous week.
CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$29.6, NT$31.1 and NT$33.1 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$27.4.
The state-run refiner said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, affected by a mix of factors, including a 75 basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and a planned increase in daily US shale oil production for next month.
Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$7.7 and NT$9.3 per liter respectively, CPC said it would absorb part of the increase to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices lower than in neighboring markets such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Formosa Petrochemical said that a greater reduction in US oil inventories than expected last week, coupled with political turmoil in Libya that led to lower oil output from the North African nation, also shook the global oil market.
The company said that it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$29.6, NT$31.1 and NT$33.1 respectively.
Premium diesel is to increase by NT$0.1 to NT$27.2 per liter, it said.
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion
Pegatron Corp (和碩), one of Apple Inc’s iPhone assemblers, yesterday said it is planning to expand manufacturing sites in Vietnam, India and North America to meet customer demand for production diversification, amid supply chain chaos attributable to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unpredictable effects of COVID-19 and unstable supply chains have increased uncertainty worldwide regarding consumer demand and the shipping of products, Pegatron said in its annual report. “Pegatron will continue monitoring the supply of key components and working closely with its suppliers to optimize capacity allocations,” the company said. The remarks came as the firm held its annual general meeting