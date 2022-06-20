Gasoline prices rise today as global output declines

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said that they would increase gasoline and diesel prices today, after keeping prices unchanged the previous week.

CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$29.6, NT$31.1 and NT$33.1 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$27.4.

The state-run refiner said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week, affected by a mix of factors, including a 75 basis-point rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and a planned increase in daily US shale oil production for next month.

Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$7.7 and NT$9.3 per liter respectively, CPC said it would absorb part of the increase to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices lower than in neighboring markets such as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Formosa Petrochemical said that a greater reduction in US oil inventories than expected last week, coupled with political turmoil in Libya that led to lower oil output from the North African nation, also shook the global oil market.

The company said that it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$29.6, NT$31.1 and NT$33.1 respectively.

Premium diesel is to increase by NT$0.1 to NT$27.2 per liter, it said.