European stocks edged higher on Friday, but posted their third straight week of losses as a slew of interest rate hikes from major central banks fueled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.09 percent to 403.25 in volatile trade, but ended the week 4.6 percent lower.
World stock markets were heading for their biggest weekly decline since a COVID-19-induced meltdown in March 2020, hit by growing worries about a recession after rate increases in the US and UK were followed by a surprise move in Switzerland to quell an inflation surge.
“Bargain hunting is the name of the game, but ultimately the big picture never really went away,” Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden said.
“The fact that you can’t even hang on to a rally for a full trading session really says a lot,” Madden said. “This is kind of typical of an aggressive bearish streak, whereby you have massive down days and the up days are little less than half a percent.”
Adding to concerns, eurozone inflation rose to a record high of 8.1 percent last month, in line with a preliminary estimate. It was more than four times the European Central Bank’s target and underscored its plans to raise interest rates next month.
The STOXX 600 has shed about 17.3 percent so far this year on worries over the deteriorating economic outlook and hit to corporate earnings from surging prices, as well as aggressive tightening measures by central banks.
In London, the FTSE 100 index erased early gains to close 0.41 percent lower at 7,016.25, with oil majors Shell PLC and BP PLC, and miners weighing the most on the index. It posted a weekly drop of 4.12 percent — its third straight week of declines.
Several regional markets are nearing or have marked a 20 percent decline from their recent peaks, a commonly used definition of a bear market.
Among the worst-hit European sectors this week were technology, retail and commodity-linked sectors such as oil and gas, and miners.
Bridgewater Associates has placed at least US$6.7 billion in bets against European stocks, according to data group Breakout Point, in a sign that the hedge fund firm might be pessimistic about companies on the continent.
