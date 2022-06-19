US stocks on Friday closed with a modest bounce, but still posted their biggest weekly percentage decline in two years as investors wrestled with the growing likelihood of a recession, while global central banks tried to stamp out inflation.
Stubbornly high inflation has unnerved investors this year as the US Federal Reserve and most major central banks have begun to pivot from easy monetary policies to tightening measures that would slow the economy, possibly causing a recession, and potentially dent corporate earnings.
Each of the three major Wall Street indices fell for the third week in a row. The benchmark S&P 500 index posted its biggest weekly percentage drop since March 2020 — the height of the COVID-19 pandemic plunge.
Photo: Reuters
“Right now you are going to see a lot of volatility and it is primarily going to be because of the fact the Fed is going to be front-end loading all these rates hikes and just trying to gauge the inflation picture, and it is very clouded right now,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland.
“Just expect volatility, it is here to stay. It is going to be here until we get a little bit more clarity on have we really reached peak inflation,” she said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 29,888.78, the S&P 500 gained 8.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,674.84 and the NASDAQ Composite added 152.25 points, or 1.43 percent, to 10,798.35.
For the week, the Dow lost 4.79 percent, its biggest weekly percentage drop since October 2020, the S&P 500 lost 5.79 percent and the NASDAQ slid 4.78 percent.
The benchmark S&P index has slumped about 23 percent for the year to date and recently confirmed that a bear market had begun on Jan. 3. The Dow was on the cusp of confirming its own bear market.
Stocks rallied on Wednesday after the Fed raised its key rate by 75 basis points, the biggest hike in nearly three decades, while the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also raised borrowing costs.
On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell once again said the central bank was focused on bringing back inflation to its 2 percent target. He was speaking at a conference.
Economic data on Friday showed production at US factories fell unexpectedly in the latest indication that economic activity was on the wane.
Gains were led by the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors, which rose 1.31 percent and 1.22 percent respectively over the session. The two have been among the worst performing of the 11 major groups this year.
In contrast, energy, the year’s best performing sector, fell 5.57 percent and posted its biggest weekly percentage drop since March 2020, on concerns that a slowing global economy could sap demand for crude oil.
Also contributing to choppy trading was the expiration of monthly and quarterly options contracts ahead of the Juneteenth market holiday on Monday.
Volume on US exchanges was 17.99 billion shares, compared with the 12.42 billion session average over the past 20 trading days.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners ones on the NYSE by a 1.37-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 1.92-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 57 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 11 new highs and 259 new lows.
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
IMBALANCE: Chip supply surplus looms in 2024 due to high inflation, COVID-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a MIC analyst said A global chip supply crunch is expected to ease next year, following a series of capacity expansions by foundry service providers over a three-year period to next year, the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC, 產業情報研究所) said on Wednesday. The world’s foundry services providers led by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) are to boost capacity by 10 percent this year and 7 percent next year, after experiencing 10 percent annual growth last year, the Taipei-based institute said. The global output of 8-inch wafers is to increase to 10 million units per month next year, up about 25 percent from fewer than