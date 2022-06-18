ENERGY
US mulls fuel export cap
Top US administration officials are weighing limits on exports of fuel as the White House struggles to contain gasoline prices that have topped US$5 per gallon. Discussions around capping gasoline and diesel exports have picked up in recent days, as US President Joe Biden intensified his criticism of soaring oil company profits, said people familiar with the matter who asked for anonymity to describe private conversations. Limits under consideration would fall short of a complete ban on foreign sales of petroleum products, with gasoline exports averaging 755,000 barrels a day so far this year, the US Energy Information Administration said. That is up from 681,000 barrels a day from a year earlier. The discussion comes as White House officials consider an array of options for taming gasoline prices that pose an increasing political risk for Biden.
SRI LANKA
Economy grinds to a halt
Economic activity is coming to a near standstill as the nation, facing its worst financial crisis, runs out of fuel for transport and there is little sign of fresh supplies coming in. The government declared yesterday a holiday for public offices and schools to curtail vehicular movement, leaving many roads in and around the capital deserted. Meanwhile, thousands of vehicles are lined up for kilometers as drivers wait for filling stations to be replenished. Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Thursday said that the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corp had not received tenders for fresh stocks of fuel, because suppliers were deterred by outstanding payments. The government has reached out to several companies and countries, including Russia, for supplies, and was hoping for the approval from India for a fresh US$500 million credit line for fuel imports, Wijesekera said.
ARGENTINA
Central bank raises key rate
The central bank on Thursday lifted its benchmark interest rate for the sixth time this year to 52 percent, as the government struggles to cool inflation expectations. The monetary authority raised the key Leliq rate by 300 basis points and the minimum rate on fixed-term deposits for savers to 53 percent, it said in a statement. The move comes two days after the statistics agency said annual inflation is running at a 30-year high of 61 percent. So-called positive rates are one pillar of the nation’s US$44 billion deal with the IMF. The rising rates so far this year have not helped tame public expectations, as the international impact on energy and food prices, along with already high inflation, keep uncertainty high. Economists surveyed by the central bank forecast inflation at nearly 73 percent by the end of this year.
ENERGY
Gazprom halves supply: Eni
Italy’s Eni yesterday said it would receive only 50 percent of the gas requested from Gazprom, following accusations by Rome the Russian state-backed company was peddling “lies” over a series of cuts. “Gazprom has announced that it will supply only 50 percent of what is requested (with actual delivered volumes almost unchanged with respect to the amounts delivered yesterday),” reducing supplies for the third day running, Eni said in a statement. Gazprom said the supply reductions via the Nord Stream pipeline are the result of repair work, but EU officials believe Moscow is punishing allies of Ukraine, where Russian forces launched an invasion in February.
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
Taiwan is to become the world’s largest spender on front-end chip manufacturing equipment this year, thanks to robust demand for chips used in vehicles and high-performance computing devices, international trade group SEMI said yesterday. Fab equipment spending in Taiwan is forecast to rise 52 percent year-on-year to US$34 billion this year, ahead of South Korea’s US$25.5 billion, where it would be up 6 percent from the previous year, and US$17 billion in China, down 14 percent from its peak last year, SEMI said in its World Fab Forecast report. Moreover, Europe and the Mideast combined would register record spending of US$9.3 billion