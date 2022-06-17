World Business Quick Take

TOYMAKERS

Lego to open US plant

Lego A/S, the world’s largest toymaker, is to invest US$1 billion in its first US factory to tap into rising demand in the Americas. The plant is to be based in Virginia and employ more than 1,760 people, the Danish company said in a statement. Its operations, designed as carbon neutral, are set to begin in the second half of 2025. Lego, which is owned by the billionaire Kristiansen family, earlier this year reported that net income rose by one-third last year, reaching a record, as demand for its colorful building blocks is rising rapidly. Last year, it announced plans to open a new factory in Vietnam and the Virginia facility would become its seventh globally as the company expands its production network.

COSMETICS

Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation. In the past few years, it has struggled to compete with newer brands that advertise heavily on social media. The cosmetics giant owned by billionaire Ron Perelman sought court protection in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and listed assets totaling US$2.3 billion as of late April. That stands in contrast to total debts of US$3.7 billion, which include its 6.25 percent senior notes due in 2024, court documents dated on Wednesday showed.

RESTAURANTS

McDonald’s to pay US$1.3bn

McDonald’s Corp yesterday agreed to pay 1.25 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) to settle probes in France, where the Big Mac maker was accused of dodging taxes by unfairly shifting revenue to Luxembourg and Switzerland. McDonald’s agreed to a 508 million euros settlement to end a French criminal probe into tax fraud allegations, as well as to pay an extra 737 million euros in back taxes, Paris judge Stephane Noel said during a hearing. The McDonald’s settlement still needs to be approved by the judge. Under the terms of the deal, the firm would not plead guilty.

INTERNET

YouTube touts Shorts service

YouTube on Wednesday said that more than 1.5 billion people monthly tune into its Shorts video service, which competes with global sensation TikTok. YouTube Shorts went live less than two years ago, adding videos of no longer than 60 seconds to the mix of offerings on the platform. “Shorts has really taken off and are now being watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month,” YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan said. YouTube last year launched a US$100 million fund to “reward creators” whose video clips attract audiences to the online stage.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Veolia to sell parts of Suez

France’s Veolia Environnement SA plans to sell all of Suez SA’s waste activities in Britain in an effort to appease the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The decision came after the deal watchdog last month said that Veolia’s acquisition of Suez’s UK business might reduce competition in the water and waste treatment services sector and drive up prices as consumers are already being squeezed. The environmental-services giant completed the purchase of a large part of its smaller rival in the rest of the world earlier this year. The EU had conditionally approved the deal in December last year, while asking for local remedies.