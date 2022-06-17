TOYMAKERS
Lego to open US plant
Lego A/S, the world’s largest toymaker, is to invest US$1 billion in its first US factory to tap into rising demand in the Americas. The plant is to be based in Virginia and employ more than 1,760 people, the Danish company said in a statement. Its operations, designed as carbon neutral, are set to begin in the second half of 2025. Lego, which is owned by the billionaire Kristiansen family, earlier this year reported that net income rose by one-third last year, reaching a record, as demand for its colorful building blocks is rising rapidly. Last year, it announced plans to open a new factory in Vietnam and the Virginia facility would become its seventh globally as the company expands its production network.
COSMETICS
Revlon files for bankruptcy
Revlon Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation. In the past few years, it has struggled to compete with newer brands that advertise heavily on social media. The cosmetics giant owned by billionaire Ron Perelman sought court protection in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, and listed assets totaling US$2.3 billion as of late April. That stands in contrast to total debts of US$3.7 billion, which include its 6.25 percent senior notes due in 2024, court documents dated on Wednesday showed.
RESTAURANTS
McDonald’s to pay US$1.3bn
McDonald’s Corp yesterday agreed to pay 1.25 billion euros (US$1.3 billion) to settle probes in France, where the Big Mac maker was accused of dodging taxes by unfairly shifting revenue to Luxembourg and Switzerland. McDonald’s agreed to a 508 million euros settlement to end a French criminal probe into tax fraud allegations, as well as to pay an extra 737 million euros in back taxes, Paris judge Stephane Noel said during a hearing. The McDonald’s settlement still needs to be approved by the judge. Under the terms of the deal, the firm would not plead guilty.
INTERNET
YouTube touts Shorts service
YouTube on Wednesday said that more than 1.5 billion people monthly tune into its Shorts video service, which competes with global sensation TikTok. YouTube Shorts went live less than two years ago, adding videos of no longer than 60 seconds to the mix of offerings on the platform. “Shorts has really taken off and are now being watched by over 1.5 billion logged-in users every month,” YouTube chief product officer Neal Mohan said. YouTube last year launched a US$100 million fund to “reward creators” whose video clips attract audiences to the online stage.
WASTE MANAGEMENT
Veolia to sell parts of Suez
France’s Veolia Environnement SA plans to sell all of Suez SA’s waste activities in Britain in an effort to appease the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The decision came after the deal watchdog last month said that Veolia’s acquisition of Suez’s UK business might reduce competition in the water and waste treatment services sector and drive up prices as consumers are already being squeezed. The environmental-services giant completed the purchase of a large part of its smaller rival in the rest of the world earlier this year. The EU had conditionally approved the deal in December last year, while asking for local remedies.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the