South Korea’s economy is expected to grow at its slowest pace in three years this year, as the world faces supply bottlenecks, surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance said yesterday.
Setting out its first economic policy initiatives, the new government of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said it had lowered this year’s growth forecast to 2.6 percent from 3.1 percent and raised the inflation forecast from 2.2 percent to 4.7 percent, the fastest since 2008.
“Our economy and markets are being shaken as we are thrown into a complex crisis amid fears of stagflation,” Yoon said in a speech yesterday.
Photo: AP
“We will make bold moves to remove any regulations that hamper corporate competitiveness and entrepreneur spirit, and take action against unfair practices that disrupt market order in accordance with laws and principles,” he said.
To help South Korean businesses face inflationary pressures, the government proposed to lower the maximum corporate tax rate to 22 percent, the average of countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The rate on about 100 of the largest companies has been 25 percent since 2018, when the former government increased it to pay for more social welfare.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy last year recorded its fastest annual expansion since 2010, but as the Yoon administration came to office last month, the country was suddenly facing global supply chain disruptions and resulting difficulty in sustaining exports.
The ministry said that the global economy was suffering from bottlenecks, plus the Ukraine crisis, inflation, faster monetary tightening in major countries, and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
The ministry yesterday said that boosting capital investment in key technology sectors was one of its main policy initiatives.
Between 8 and 12 percent of big conglomerates’ investments in making semiconductors and organic light-emitting diodes would be deductible from corporate tax, up from the current 6 to 10 percent.
Separately, South Korea would improve foreign dealers’ access to US dollar-won trading. This would help the country in its quest for inclusion in the MSCI developed markets index.
The government plans to extend trading time of the dollar-won spot market to 17 hours from 9am to 2am. It would also allow dealers based abroad to participate, with details to be disclosed in the third quarter.
Currently, onshore dollar-won trading hours are 9am to 3:30pm and only locally licensed financial institutions can participate.
To revive share prices after the market’s fall of almost 18 percent this year, the government has decided to remove capital gains taxes on retail stock investors, except for holdings worth more than 10 billion won (US$7.75 million) in any one stock.
The government also plans to cut tax on stock transactions to 0.20 percent from 0.23 percent beginning next year.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the