The Bank of England (BoE) yesterday raised its main interest rate for a fifth straight time, as it forecast British inflation to soar further this year to above 11 percent.
BoE policymakers agreed at a regular meeting to increase the cost of borrowing by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent, the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2009.
The British pound slumped 1 percent against the US dollar following the announcement, one day after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates far more aggressively to fight runaway consumer prices in the world’s biggest economy.
Photo: AP
The BoE’s latest rise was in response to “continuing signs of robust cost and price pressures ... and the risk that those pressures become more persistent,” minutes of the UK meeting said.
A minority of BoE policymakers had voted for an increase to 1.5 percent.
The Bank of England is avoiding “shock and awe tactics being employed across the Atlantic,” AJ Bell investment analysis head Laith Khalaf said.
“Despite the UK starting to tighten monetary policy first, interest rates are now higher in the US,” he said.
The Fed on Wednesday announced the most aggressive interest rate increase in nearly 30 years — and said it is prepared to do so again next month in an all-out battle to drive down surging consumer prices.
The Fed’s rate hike of 0.75 percentage points came after US inflation soared to 8.6 percent last month, the highest level in more than four decades.
In the UK, inflation stands at 9 percent, the highest level in 40 years.
Prices are soaring worldwide as economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is pushing already high energy costs even higher.
British economic output declined for a second consecutive month in April, weighed down by soaring prices, are causing a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons, while increasing the risk of a UK recession this year.
Data this week also revealed the first rise in the UK unemployment rate since the end of 2020 — although at 3.8 percent it remains at a near 50-year low point amid record-high job vacancies.
At the same time, the value of average UK wages is falling at the fastest pace in more than a decade.
Fearing fallout from surging inflation, the BoE began to raise its key interest rate in December last year, from a record-low level of 0.1 percent.
In the neighboring eurozone, the European Central Bank is next month set to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.
Switzerland’s central bank hiked its rate yesterday for the first time in 15 years.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
Microsoft Corp yesterday finally retired its Internet Explorer (IE), putting an end to a quarter-century-old app, while also sparking a small panic among businesses and government agencies that built internal systems around the deprecated browser. Japan might be the country most affected by the move, as a survey in March found that 49 percent of Japanese firms still use IE. Among them, the most common use was for in-house management, data exchange and accounting systems. All of those should have been updated or transitioned to different software in the time since Microsoft announced its IE retirement plans a year ago, but the