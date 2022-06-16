World Business Quick Take

Agencies





RUSSIA

Oil export revenue surges

The country’s oil export revenue last month surged to about US$20 billion, despite shipping lower volumes, as a rally in global energy prices buoyed its coffers, the International Energy Agency said. That was an 11 percent increase from a month earlier, taking the country’s total revenue for shipping crude and oil products almost back to levels before Moscow invaded Ukraine, even as exports fell by about 3 percent, the agency estimated in its monthly report published yesterday. Exported crude last month grew by nearly 500,000 barrels per day, compared with the start of the year, mainly thanks to higher deliveries to Asia, the agency said.

ENERGY

Israel, EU to ink gas deal

Israel and the EU were yesterday to sign a natural gas export deal during a regional energy conference in Cairo, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said. The EU had said that Israel could be a new source of gas, as the bloc looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The deal would for the first time allow “significant” exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said. Officials have said they expect that the Israeli gas would be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to the European market. The framework deal was to be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, the ministry said.

AUSTRALIA

Minimum wage raised 5%

The government is today to raise the minimum wage by more than 5 percent, a slower-than-inflation increase as prices for basic goods soar. The Fair Work Commission set the new minimum rate at A$21.38 (US$14.82) per hour, a 5.2 percent increase. Inflation is forecast to hit 7 percent by the end of the year, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said. Food, fuel and other costs continue to rise, while wage growth has been stalled for years. The central bank has tried to cool soaring price rises by repeatedly raising lending costs — with more interest rate rises expected soon.

SINGAPORE

Home sales rebound

Home sales rebounded to a six-month high, signaling that property curbs imposed by the government are having a dwindling effect as the city-state’s rallying economy fuels demand for housing. Purchases of new private apartments last month increased to 1,356 units, figures released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is more than double the transactions of a month earlier and the highest since November last year, when 1,547 units were sold. Sales were driven by the launch of two major projects last month, with demand coming especially from dwellers who have cashed out on their public housing units to upgrade to private apartments, analysts said.

BANKING

Softbank unit eyes UK IPO

Softbank Group Corp is planning to list some of its stake in chip designer Arm Ltd on the London Stock Exchange, switching from an earlier plan to only use the US market, people familiar with the matter have said. The Japanese company is adjusting plans for an initial public offering of its chip technology division and is likely to still list the majority of what it offers for trading on US exchanges, the people added. Softbank founder Masayoshi Son said that he plans to sell a portion of Arm before the end of the company’s financial year in March next year.