RUSSIA
Oil export revenue surges
The country’s oil export revenue last month surged to about US$20 billion, despite shipping lower volumes, as a rally in global energy prices buoyed its coffers, the International Energy Agency said. That was an 11 percent increase from a month earlier, taking the country’s total revenue for shipping crude and oil products almost back to levels before Moscow invaded Ukraine, even as exports fell by about 3 percent, the agency estimated in its monthly report published yesterday. Exported crude last month grew by nearly 500,000 barrels per day, compared with the start of the year, mainly thanks to higher deliveries to Asia, the agency said.
ENERGY
Israel, EU to ink gas deal
Israel and the EU were yesterday to sign a natural gas export deal during a regional energy conference in Cairo, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said. The EU had said that Israel could be a new source of gas, as the bloc looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The deal would for the first time allow “significant” exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said. Officials have said they expect that the Israeli gas would be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to the European market. The framework deal was to be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, the ministry said.
AUSTRALIA
Minimum wage raised 5%
The government is today to raise the minimum wage by more than 5 percent, a slower-than-inflation increase as prices for basic goods soar. The Fair Work Commission set the new minimum rate at A$21.38 (US$14.82) per hour, a 5.2 percent increase. Inflation is forecast to hit 7 percent by the end of the year, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said. Food, fuel and other costs continue to rise, while wage growth has been stalled for years. The central bank has tried to cool soaring price rises by repeatedly raising lending costs — with more interest rate rises expected soon.
SINGAPORE
Home sales rebound
Home sales rebounded to a six-month high, signaling that property curbs imposed by the government are having a dwindling effect as the city-state’s rallying economy fuels demand for housing. Purchases of new private apartments last month increased to 1,356 units, figures released yesterday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed. That is more than double the transactions of a month earlier and the highest since November last year, when 1,547 units were sold. Sales were driven by the launch of two major projects last month, with demand coming especially from dwellers who have cashed out on their public housing units to upgrade to private apartments, analysts said.
BANKING
Softbank unit eyes UK IPO
Softbank Group Corp is planning to list some of its stake in chip designer Arm Ltd on the London Stock Exchange, switching from an earlier plan to only use the US market, people familiar with the matter have said. The Japanese company is adjusting plans for an initial public offering of its chip technology division and is likely to still list the majority of what it offers for trading on US exchanges, the people added. Softbank founder Masayoshi Son said that he plans to sell a portion of Arm before the end of the company’s financial year in March next year.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion
The share price slump that has erased about US$100 billion from the market value of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) this year means little to the legion of analysts who see the stock as a screaming buy. TSMC shares are expected to climb about 50 percent to a record high 12 months from now, according to sell-side analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, as macro headwinds buffeting the sector ease and investors focus on the company’s fundamentals. Fund managers are also starting to view an end in sight to the rout, and TSMC chairman Mark Liu’s (劉德音) Wednesday forecast for 30 percent