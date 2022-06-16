EVA urges government to raise weekly arrivals cap

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday urged the government to ease the cap of 25,000 arrivals per week, saying that the quota is not enough for Taiwanese airlines.

As many Taiwanese studying abroad plan to return home in summer, the airline is also concerned whether they would be able to enter Taiwan, EVA president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said.

“If the cap of 25,000 arrivals remains, the situation will not improve, even though we increase our flights,” Sun said.

The government should separate Taiwanese from foreigners when setting the weekly cap at 25,000 arrivals, he said.

The government should also consider exempting transit passengers from the requirement of providing a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19 within two days of boarding a flight to Taiwan, because the rules would drive tourists to transfer at other airports and hurt Taiwan’s transfer status, he said.

Some tourists are not required to provide a PCR test result to their destination country, so they would choose to transfer at airports in Tokyo or Hong Kong, EVA said.

EVA plans to boost its flights by 70 percent in the third quarter, mainly on routes to North America and Europe, Sun said.

From August, EVA is to offer a daily flight to Los Angeles and to San Francisco, and resume its flights to Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois, raising the number of its weekly flights to the US from 17 to between 29 and 33, he said.