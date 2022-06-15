World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Strike hits chip cleaning

A week-long strike by truck drivers has disrupted shipments to China of a key cleaning agent used by makers of semiconductor chips, the Seoul-based Korean International Trade Association said yesterday. It was the first sign that the strike was affecting the global supply chain of chip production. A company that produces isopropyl alcohol, a chemical used in the cleaning of chip wafers, faces difficulties in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to chipmakers, the association said. About 90 tonnes of the material, or a week’s worth of shipments, have been delayed, the trade body said in a statement.

MEDICAL GEAR

ResMed to buy Medifox

Medical equipment maker ResMed Inc yesterday said that it would buy German healthcare software provider Medifox Dan GmbH in a US$1 billion deal to expand in software-as-a-service outside the US. Medifox, owned by private-equity firm Hg, is a provider of software to more than 6,000 ambulatory care services, care homes and therapists in Germany, Hg’s Web site showed. ResMed would fund the deal, which is expected to close by the end of its second quarter in fiscal year 2023, with its existing credit facilities. The San Diego, California-based company said that the deal would add to its diluted earnings per share.

UNITED KINGDOM

Unemployment rate rises

The unemployment rate has risen slightly, while soaring inflation is causing the value of wages to fall at the fastest rate in more than a decade, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment rose to 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of April, remaining close to a 50-year low, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. That compared with a rate of 3.7 percent in the first quarter of the year. Head of Economic Statistics Sam Beckett said that “pay in real terms is falling at its fastest rate in over a decade.” Capital Economics’ Paul Dales said it is possible “this is the very first signs that the weakening in economic activity since the start of the year is filtering through into a less tight labour market.”

ENERGY

Total to buy Adani stake

French oil and gas major TotalEnergies SE is to buy a 25 percent stake in the green hydrogen business of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate as the Indian group seeks a swift ramp-up of its renewables production capacity. Total made the investment in Adani New Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount, an exchange filing from Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday showed. Adani New Industries is a closely held company of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm for the coal-to-ports conglomerate. Total is boosting clean-energy output while reining in oil-product sales.

MALAYSIA

Chicken export ban eased

A ban on chicken exports has been eased, the Straits Times reported yesterday, adding that a Singapore poultry company has been allowed to resume bringing live premium chickens into the city-state. Kee Song Food Corporation Pte Ltd told the newspaper that it had a letter from the Department of Veterinary Services in which the government agreed to allow exports of kampung and black chicken. The export ban on commercial broiler chicken — which make up the bulk of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia — remains, the letter said.