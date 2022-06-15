SOUTH KOREA
Strike hits chip cleaning
A week-long strike by truck drivers has disrupted shipments to China of a key cleaning agent used by makers of semiconductor chips, the Seoul-based Korean International Trade Association said yesterday. It was the first sign that the strike was affecting the global supply chain of chip production. A company that produces isopropyl alcohol, a chemical used in the cleaning of chip wafers, faces difficulties in shipping to a Chinese company that in turn supplies wafers to chipmakers, the association said. About 90 tonnes of the material, or a week’s worth of shipments, have been delayed, the trade body said in a statement.
MEDICAL GEAR
ResMed to buy Medifox
Medical equipment maker ResMed Inc yesterday said that it would buy German healthcare software provider Medifox Dan GmbH in a US$1 billion deal to expand in software-as-a-service outside the US. Medifox, owned by private-equity firm Hg, is a provider of software to more than 6,000 ambulatory care services, care homes and therapists in Germany, Hg’s Web site showed. ResMed would fund the deal, which is expected to close by the end of its second quarter in fiscal year 2023, with its existing credit facilities. The San Diego, California-based company said that the deal would add to its diluted earnings per share.
UNITED KINGDOM
Unemployment rate rises
The unemployment rate has risen slightly, while soaring inflation is causing the value of wages to fall at the fastest rate in more than a decade, official data showed yesterday. Unemployment rose to 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of April, remaining close to a 50-year low, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. That compared with a rate of 3.7 percent in the first quarter of the year. Head of Economic Statistics Sam Beckett said that “pay in real terms is falling at its fastest rate in over a decade.” Capital Economics’ Paul Dales said it is possible “this is the very first signs that the weakening in economic activity since the start of the year is filtering through into a less tight labour market.”
ENERGY
Total to buy Adani stake
French oil and gas major TotalEnergies SE is to buy a 25 percent stake in the green hydrogen business of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate as the Indian group seeks a swift ramp-up of its renewables production capacity. Total made the investment in Adani New Industries Ltd for an undisclosed amount, an exchange filing from Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday showed. Adani New Industries is a closely held company of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm for the coal-to-ports conglomerate. Total is boosting clean-energy output while reining in oil-product sales.
MALAYSIA
Chicken export ban eased
A ban on chicken exports has been eased, the Straits Times reported yesterday, adding that a Singapore poultry company has been allowed to resume bringing live premium chickens into the city-state. Kee Song Food Corporation Pte Ltd told the newspaper that it had a letter from the Department of Veterinary Services in which the government agreed to allow exports of kampung and black chicken. The export ban on commercial broiler chicken — which make up the bulk of Singapore’s chicken imports from Malaysia — remains, the letter said.
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,
EXPANSION PLANS: The firm’s chair said massive capital spending is reducing its free cash flow, which in the first quarter declined 22.8% from a quarter earlier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is reportedly planning to tighten customers’ payment terms next year to better manage its cash flow and fund its capital spending. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to ask customers to pay within 15 days of receiving chips from TSMC, compared with its current practice of 30 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday, citing sources from firms in semiconductor supply chains. The new payment terms are to take effect next year, the newspaper said. TSMC counts Apple Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia Corp and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) among its major customers. To
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion