Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) yesterday said that it expects to post a narrower first-half loss than the previous year on continued strong cargo demand and cost-cutting measures.
“Our consolidated losses in the first half of 2022, while substantial, are expected to be lower than the consolidated losses reported in the first half of 2021,” Ronald Lam (林紹波), the airline’s chief customer and commercial officer, said in a statement.
Cathay reported a HK$7.6 billion (US$968 million) deficit for the six months ended June 30 last year.
The Hong Kong-based carrier also said it expects the number of destinations it operates to would double by the end of the year from 29 in January as the territory dials back some COVID-19 restrictions.
The airline flew to just over 100 destinations prior to the pandemic.
Cathay is also benefiting from significant loosening of pandemic restrictions around the world, such as the removal of quarantine periods and testing, which are making travel easier for most passengers and flight crew.
However, Hong Kong is sticking to a seven-day quarantine for now, limiting any upside for the carrier and containing capacity last month at 4.1 percent.
Singapore Airlines Ltd, by contrast, aims to be operating at 67 percent of its pre-pandemic capacity by September.
On an adjusted basis, Singapore Airlines reached 63.3 percent of pre-pandemic levels in April, Bloomberg calculations show.
Last month, Cathay said it expects cash burn to drop to less than HK$500 million a month for the next few months.
“We will be keeping a close eye on the opening up of travel activities in nearby countries, such as Japan and South Korea, and will look to operate flights to capture potential demand wherever possible,” Lam said. “We also expect transit traffic to improve and become more diversified, in particular between the UK, Australia and New Zealand, as well as North America and Southeast Asia.”
Cathay carried 57,982 passengers last month, up 142 percent on the same month of last year, and the highest so far this year.
That is still down 98 percent versus pre-pandemic levels in May 2019.
Air freight remained robust for the world’s fifth-biggest cargo carrier by capacity. Cathay carried 92,426 tonnes of cargo last month, flat from May last year and a 45.1 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2019.
“The situation in Shanghai continued to affect demand, although tonnage gradually picked up as COVID-19 restrictions started to ease toward the end of May,” Lam said, referencing the city’s months-long lockdown. “As for Hong Kong, volumes improved as cross-border feeder services between Shenzhen and Hong Kong allowed for a more stable flow of cargo.”
