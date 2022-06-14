World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Credit Suisse on watch list

The UK’s financial regulator has added Credit Suisse Group AG to a watch list over concerns that it has not sufficiently addressed risky culture, as the lender struggles to draw a line under a series of scandals and turbulence. The Financial Conduct Authority told Credit Suisse last month that it was adding the bank’s UK operations and international unit to a list of firms warranting close monitoring after a series of scandals, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The regulator cited concern over its risk controls, governance and culture. Officials have asked the firm’s top management to offer evidence of the steps it would take to make improvements going forward, they said.

GERMANY

Fuel firms face crackdown

Berlin plans to give competition authorities enhanced powers to crack down on fuel companies after emergency tax cuts failed to trigger the intended price reductions for consumers. Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck accused oil producers of failing to pass on the benefits of lower levies to consumers and reaping a profit from the surge in energy prices. “My proposal is that we change our antitrust law and create one with teeth and claws” that promotes genuine competition, Habeck said yesterday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. Antitrust law needs to be reformed to make it easier to gather evidence of collusion between market participants, he said.

TURKEY

Trade gap data surprises

The nation’s current-account gap widened less than expected as a surge in tourism income mitigated the impact from a global rally in energy prices. The gap widened to US$2.74 billion in April, growing US$1.22 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said on its Web site yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 11 analysts was for a US$3.2 billion shortfall. Last week, Turkey introduced steps related to tightening consumer demand to protect the lira and tame inflation. The central bank has kept its key policy rate at 14 percent for five months.

HOSPITALITY

Frasers unit might go private

Frasers Property Ltd is proposing to take its listed hospitality arm private at a value of S$1.35 billion (US$971.3 million) after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the hotel and tourism business. The company — backed by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi — is offering S$0.70 per share for Frasers Hospitality Trust, a Singapore-based real-estate investment trust, a joint statement said yesterday. Frasers Hospitality Trust — whose biggest shareholder is Charoen’s conglomerate TCC Group — has grown its portfolio valuation by 35 percent since its initial public offering in 2014.

BATTERIES

CATL launches share sale

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL, 新能源科技), the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, has launched an A-share private placement that could raise about 45 billion yuan (US$6.7 billion), terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News said. The company has set a floor price of 339.67 yuan for the placement, the terms said. It plans to price the share sale tomorrow, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The placement includes a greenshoe option that could take the deal size to about US$6.87 billion, International Financing Review reported earlier yesterday, citing unidentified people.