BANKING
Credit Suisse on watch list
The UK’s financial regulator has added Credit Suisse Group AG to a watch list over concerns that it has not sufficiently addressed risky culture, as the lender struggles to draw a line under a series of scandals and turbulence. The Financial Conduct Authority told Credit Suisse last month that it was adding the bank’s UK operations and international unit to a list of firms warranting close monitoring after a series of scandals, a person with knowledge of the matter said. The regulator cited concern over its risk controls, governance and culture. Officials have asked the firm’s top management to offer evidence of the steps it would take to make improvements going forward, they said.
GERMANY
Fuel firms face crackdown
Berlin plans to give competition authorities enhanced powers to crack down on fuel companies after emergency tax cuts failed to trigger the intended price reductions for consumers. Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck accused oil producers of failing to pass on the benefits of lower levies to consumers and reaping a profit from the surge in energy prices. “My proposal is that we change our antitrust law and create one with teeth and claws” that promotes genuine competition, Habeck said yesterday in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. Antitrust law needs to be reformed to make it easier to gather evidence of collusion between market participants, he said.
TURKEY
Trade gap data surprises
The nation’s current-account gap widened less than expected as a surge in tourism income mitigated the impact from a global rally in energy prices. The gap widened to US$2.74 billion in April, growing US$1.22 billion from a year earlier, the central bank said on its Web site yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 11 analysts was for a US$3.2 billion shortfall. Last week, Turkey introduced steps related to tightening consumer demand to protect the lira and tame inflation. The central bank has kept its key policy rate at 14 percent for five months.
HOSPITALITY
Frasers unit might go private
Frasers Property Ltd is proposing to take its listed hospitality arm private at a value of S$1.35 billion (US$971.3 million) after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the hotel and tourism business. The company — backed by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi — is offering S$0.70 per share for Frasers Hospitality Trust, a Singapore-based real-estate investment trust, a joint statement said yesterday. Frasers Hospitality Trust — whose biggest shareholder is Charoen’s conglomerate TCC Group — has grown its portfolio valuation by 35 percent since its initial public offering in 2014.
BATTERIES
CATL launches share sale
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL, 新能源科技), the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, has launched an A-share private placement that could raise about 45 billion yuan (US$6.7 billion), terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News said. The company has set a floor price of 339.67 yuan for the placement, the terms said. It plans to price the share sale tomorrow, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified. The placement includes a greenshoe option that could take the deal size to about US$6.87 billion, International Financing Review reported earlier yesterday, citing unidentified people.
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
TECH ACCELERATION: The company has begun construction of a fab in Taichung to produce advanced technologies as it aims to be Taiwan’s largest foreign employer US memorychip maker Micron Technology Inc yesterday said it plans to add about 2,000 employees to its Taiwanese operations within the next two to three years, as it seeks to ramp up some of the most advanced DRAM manufacturing technologies, including its 1-gamma nanometer node DRAM process in 2024. The hiring would result in a 20 percent expansion of its Taiwan staff, which currently comprises about 10,000 workers. The hiring drive would make Micron the largest foreign employer in Taiwan, corporate vice president and new head of Micron Taiwan Donghui Lu (盧東暉) told a news conference in Taichung. Unveiling the company’s technology
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,
RECORD CAPACITY: Despite inflation fears, MediaTek expects to meet revenue growth targets, while TSMC revenue surged 33 percent amid record monthly sales MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s largest smartphone chip supplier, on Friday posted 26 percent annual revenue growth to NT$52.08 billion (US$1.76 billion) last month, the third-highest in the company’s history. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 1.04 percent from NT$52.63 billion in April, the company said in a statement. The Hsinchu-based chip supplier saw revenue drop for a second straight month after its revenue climbed to a record high of NT$59.18 billion in March. For April and May, MediaTek posted combined revenue of NT$104.71 billion. That means the chipmaker must earn NT$42.29 billion to meet its revenue forecast of between NT$147 billion