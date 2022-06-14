UK economy shrinks for second month in a row

AFP, LONDON





British economic output declined for a second month in a row in April, weighed down by decades-high inflation, official data showed yesterday.

GDP fell 0.3 percent in April after a drop of 0.1 percent in March, the British Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

Output in the services, production and construction sectors fell — “the first time that all main sectors have contributed negatively to a monthly GDP estimate since January 2021,” the office said, as the data added to fears of recession.

The office said that “businesses continued to report the impact of price increases and supply chain shortages.”

The data comes as the Bank of England is on Thursday set to raise its main interest rate at a fifth straight meeting in a bid to cool the pace of price increases.

“Despite weakening economic growth, the Bank of England this week is expected to raise rates further as it seeks to get inflation under control,” Quilter Investors Ltd portfolio manager Paul Craig said.

“While a recession is still a while away, it is looming on the horizon and its effects will begin to be felt in the UK well before we are officially in one,” he said.

Inflation is being fueled by soaring food and energy prices as economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and following the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.

“Businesses from all sectors are facing unprecedented rises in raw material costs, soaring energy bills and wage pressures,” British Chambers of Commerce head of research David Bharier said.

Annual inflation stands at 9 percent, the highest level in 40 years, causing a cost-of-living crisis for millions of Britons.