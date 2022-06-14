Celsius halts withdrawals, transfers

SELL-OFF: Crypto markets slumped after the Celsius announcement, although Nexo said it would like to buy any of the company’s ‘remaining qualifying assets’

Bloomberg





Crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd on Sunday paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency sell-off and prompting a competitor to announce a potential bid for its assets.

Crypto markets slumped after the Celsius announcement, with bitcoin dropping as much as 10 percent to the lowest level since December 2020 and other major tokens such as ether also falling sharply.

Celsius’ CEL token was down 51.6 percent at US$0.2 as of 6:14pm in Hong Kong, pricing data site CoinGecko showed.

Doubts about the sky-high yields backing products such as those Celsius offers have intensified after Terra’s collapse last month and as tighter monetary policy from global central banks curbs demand for riskier assets.

The CEL token promises “actual financial rewards,” including as much as 30 percent in extra returns weekly, its Web site says.

Nexo, a London-based competitor, yesterday wrote on Twitter that it is ready to buy any “remaining qualifying assets” of Celsius, which it defined as “mainly their collateralized loan portfolio.”

Nexo is putting together an offer to Celsius and “will communicate it publicly,” said the Twitter post, which was confirmed by a Nexo spokeswoman.

Celsius did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Nexo’s interest.

A little over a day before announcing the halt, Celsius chief executive officer Alex Mashinsky appeared to counter speculation about a freeze on withdrawals, writing on Twitter: “Mike do you even know one person who has a problem withdrawing from Celsius?” in response to a post by Mike Dudas, a crypto investor and cofounder of The Block.

In announcing the move, Celsius said: “We are taking this action today to put Celsius in a better position to honor, over time, its withdrawal obligations.”

Users would continue to accrue rewards during the pause, it added.

The announcement landed in the midst of turmoil in crypto markets, with worse-than-expected US inflation data on Friday stoking expectations of faster interest rate increases, hitting riskier assets such as digital tokens.

Bitcoin has tumbled 45 percent this year, while ether has lost almost two-thirds of its value.

Tokens linked to lending and borrowing protocols underperformed yesterday, with their overall value down 10 percent compared with a 6.4 percent drop in the broader crypto universe, CoinGecko showed.

Celsius peers Aave, Maple and Compound slumped 12 percent, 15 percent and 13 percent respectively.

The collapse of the terraUSD stablecoin and its sister token luna early last month spawned widespread skepticism of the juicy returns crypto lenders, such as Celsius, and decentralized-finance platforms have been promising investors.

Anchor, a project linked to the terra ecosystem, had offered yields of about 20 percent before terraUSD, or UST, crashed.

“The plunge of Celsius’ token $CEL seems to be a realization of the contagion risk of UST/LUNA into similar financial tools,” said Burak Tamac, senior analyst for regulatory and on-chain at CryptoQuant.