TAIEX down 2.36 percent on US CPI data concerns

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese shares yesterday came under heavy pressure after the US consumer price index (CPI) rose more than expected last month, sending US stock markets plunging on Friday, dealers said.

The bellwether electronics sector led yesterday’s downturn, but old economy and financial stocks were also sold throughout the session, putting pressure on the broader market, they said.

The TAIEX closed down 389.14 points, or 2.36 percent, at 16,070.98. Turnover totaled NT$229.258 billion (US$7.71 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$48.03 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

A woman looks at stock market data displayed at a securities firm in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Fang Wei-jie, Taipei Times

In the US, the CPI last month jumped 8.6 percent year-on-year, the biggest increase since December 1981, after rising 8.3 percent in April, the US Department of Labor reported on Friday.

“The May CPI data caught investors off guard as the market had thought inflation had peaked after an 8.5 percent increase in March,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) analyst Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.

Before last month’s CPI data was released, the market had expected the CPI to rise 8.3 percent.

“The higher-than-expected CPI in May largely resulted from an increase in gasoline and housing costs, and I doubt inflation will be tamed anytime soon, so fears of a more hawkish Federal Reserve are spooking market sentiment,” Huang said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a big driver of the TAIEX’s fall, dealers said.

TSMC lost 2.64 percent to close at NT$516, contributing about 120 points alone to the TAIEX’s fall, as well as a 2.59 percent drop in electronics stocks and a 2.94 percent decline in the semiconductor sector.

Investors parked their money in select telecom stocks because of their stable dividends, dealers said.

However, the transportation sector, where several major shipping stocks are traded, plunged 4.21 percent.

“The fall came on the news that US President Joe Biden is pushing for a reduction in freight rates in ocean shipping to fight inflation, which hurt container cargo shipping stocks,” Huang said.

Worries over high inflation in the US are expected to weigh on global stock markets until the US Federal Reserve wraps up its policymaking meeting on Thursday morning Taipei time, Huang said.

“Although the TAIEX ended above 16,000 points today, further volatility is possible and could test that level again,” Huang added.