Supermarket revenue to grow due to virus spike

Staff writer, with CNA





Supermarkets in Taiwan have been experiencing increased revenue growth as a result of a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases over the past few months, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said, forecasting that the sector is likely to generate sales of NT$250 billion (US$8.45 billion) for this year.

The projection was made by the Department of Statistics in a report released on Monday last week that analyzed changes in consumer habits and the growth of supermarket revenue.

Supermarkets have become the primary retailer for families buying groceries, thanks to various expansion strategies and sales tactics, the department said.

A woman shops for eggs at a supermarket in Taichung on Feb. 8. Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Taipei Times

Furthermore, amid the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, more people are choosing to cook at home, which means grocery shopping has increased, it said.

In 2020, supermarkets recorded the third-highest revenue in the retail sector, at NT$230 billion, moving up from fourth and replacing hypermarkets, while registering 10.7 percent annual growth, the department said.

Robust revenue growth in the supermarket business reflected a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases from February to April 2020 and the panic buying and stockpiling that followed, it said.

Last year, when the number of domestic cases spiked again between May and August, supermarkets’ revenue grew 8 percent annually to more than NT$240 billion, registering growth for the 19th consecutive year, the department said.

The uptick in grocery shopping and home cooking this year started in April, when another COVID-19 surge began, it said.

Supermarket revenue for the first four months of this year was NT$81.6 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.4 percent, the department said, adding that it projects the full-year revenue to be more than NT$250 billion.

Meanwhile, in the restaurant business revenue dropped 20.8 percent year-on-year in February through April 2020, 31.6 percent in May through August last year, and 6.9 percent in April this year.

A ministry survey conducted in June last year showed that 69 percent of supermarket chains in Taiwan see “price competition, low gross profit and increased labor costs” as their main challenges.

Supermarket chains are also facing stiff competition from online stores that provide delivery services, the survey showed.