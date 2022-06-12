The US dollar on Friday climbed to a near four-week high against a basket of currencies, after data showed US consumer prices accelerated last month, bolstering expectations that the US Federal Reserve might continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.
In the 12 months through last month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.6 percent after rising 8.3 percent in April. Economists had hoped that the annual CPI rate would peak in April.
The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated second 50 basis-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday.
Photo: Reuters
“Inflation is now at a 40-year high with little evidence that it has peaked,” Monex USA vice president of dealing and trading John Doyle said.
“Stocks are extending losses on the expectation the Fed could find the scope to speed up rate hikes. The greenback is gaining on policy divergence and risk-off trading,” Doyle said.
The US dollar index was 0.94 percent higher at 104.19, its highest since May 17, and within sight of 105.01, the two-decade high touched in the middle of last month.
For the week, the index was up 2.01 percent, its best weekly performance in six weeks.
The New Taiwan dollar shrank against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.058 to close at NT$29.584 — a weekly decline of 0.67 percent.
The US dollar was up 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9869 francs after the US Treasury Department on Friday said Switzerland continued to exceed its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 US trade law, but refrained from branding it a currency manipulator.
With the US inflation data knocking investors’ risk appetite, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar reversed direction to trade down 0.69 percent on the day.
Sterling fell 1.44 percent to US$1.2315 and posted a second consecutive week of declines as Britain’s gloomy economic outlook left investors on edge.
Additional reporting by CNA
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,