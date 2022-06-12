US dollar rises as CPI data likely to keep Fed hawkish

The US dollar on Friday climbed to a near four-week high against a basket of currencies, after data showed US consumer prices accelerated last month, bolstering expectations that the US Federal Reserve might continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

In the 12 months through last month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.6 percent after rising 8.3 percent in April. Economists had hoped that the annual CPI rate would peak in April.

The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated second 50 basis-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday.

“Inflation is now at a 40-year high with little evidence that it has peaked,” Monex USA vice president of dealing and trading John Doyle said.

“Stocks are extending losses on the expectation the Fed could find the scope to speed up rate hikes. The greenback is gaining on policy divergence and risk-off trading,” Doyle said.

The US dollar index was 0.94 percent higher at 104.19, its highest since May 17, and within sight of 105.01, the two-decade high touched in the middle of last month.

For the week, the index was up 2.01 percent, its best weekly performance in six weeks.

The New Taiwan dollar shrank against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.058 to close at NT$29.584 — a weekly decline of 0.67 percent.

The US dollar was up 0.7 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9869 francs after the US Treasury Department on Friday said Switzerland continued to exceed its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 US trade law, but refrained from branding it a currency manipulator.

With the US inflation data knocking investors’ risk appetite, the risk-sensitive Australian dollar reversed direction to trade down 0.69 percent on the day.

Sterling fell 1.44 percent to US$1.2315 and posted a second consecutive week of declines as Britain’s gloomy economic outlook left investors on edge.

Additional reporting by CNA