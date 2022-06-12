Asia shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall St lower

AP, BANGKOK





Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with only Shanghai gaining after the government reported inflation stayed steady at 2.1 percent last month, allowing more leeway for policies to boost sluggish growth.

In Taipei, the TAIEX closed down 161.22 points, or 0.97 percent, at 16,460.12. Turnover totaled NT$185.126 billion (US$6.27 billion). The index lost 0.56 percent over the week.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index declined 1.49 percent to 27,824.29, but posted a weekly increase of 0.23 percent, while the broader TOPIX dropped 1.32 percent to 1,943.09, gaining 0.51 percent from a week earlier.

Seoul’s KOSPI shed 1.13 percent to 2,595.87, down 2.8 percent on the week, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.25 percent to 6,932, losing 4.24 percent weekly.

India’s SENSEX dropped 1.84 percent to 54,303.44, declining 2.63 percent from a week earlier.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.29 percent, shedding early gains, to close at 21,806.18, but gained 3.43 percent on the week.

The Shanghai Composite index added 1.42 percent to 3,284.83, up 2.8 percent from a week earlier, after the government reported that consumer price inflation remained muted last month at 2.1 percent.

That leaves regulators more room to adjust policy to counter a prolonged economic slowdown worsened by widespread restrictions to counter COVID-19 outbreaks.

In another market-related move, the China Security Regulatory Commission issued a statement saying that it has not yet evaluated and researched reviving a plan by fintech company Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) to conduct an initial public offering (IPO).

That countered a report saying approval of the IPO was pending, but the commission said it did support share listings of “qualified platform companies” on domestic and overseas markets.

The government’s quashing of Ant’s earlier effort to launch an IPO came amid a broad crackdown on big technology companies that has buffeted markets.

Additional reporting by staff writer with CNA