US inflation hammers European shares

Reuters





European shares on Friday slumped 2.7 percent after US inflation came in hotter than expected, raising the prospect of a recession as central banks try to put a lid on prices.

Losses on the pan-European STOXX 600 index were broad-based, led by a 4.8 percent slide in banks. The index extended declines to a fourth straight session, losing 2.69 percent to close at 422.71, a weekly decline of 3.95 percent.

In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 2.12 percent at 7,317.52 — its worst session in a month. It posted a weekly decline of 2.86 percent.

Miners led losses on the index with a loss of 5.6 percent, as industrial metals retreated after renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China rekindled demand worries.

Italy’s MIB index sank 5.17 percent to three-month lows. Spain’s IBEX gave up 3.68 percent, while other major bourses in the region lost more than 2 percent each.

Headline inflation for last month in the US came in at 8.6 percent, topping an expected 8.3 percent, suggesting that the US Federal Reserve could continue with its 50 basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

Equities were hammered on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would next month deliver its first interest rate hike since 2011, and a potentially larger move in September.

“Markets are in a state of nervousness, because the stickiness of inflation essentially forces the central banks to double down on their tightening,” BCA Research chief strategist Dhaval Joshi said.

“The most important question is whether central banks are going to take the economy into recession to conquer inflation,” Joshi said. “Then the sell-off will transform from a valuation sell-off to a profit sell-off.”

Eurozone shares fell 3.1 percent on Friday, lagging the broader STOXX 600 index this week.

Banks, already suffering from heavy losses in peripheral lenders, accelerated losses on worries about widening spreads between bond yields in Italy and Germany.

“The second reason for banks is that if we’re in a stagflation risk, then obviously banks will do badly because of the rising default rates, bad loans and bad debt provisioning,” Joshi said.