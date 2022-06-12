European shares on Friday slumped 2.7 percent after US inflation came in hotter than expected, raising the prospect of a recession as central banks try to put a lid on prices.
Losses on the pan-European STOXX 600 index were broad-based, led by a 4.8 percent slide in banks. The index extended declines to a fourth straight session, losing 2.69 percent to close at 422.71, a weekly decline of 3.95 percent.
In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 2.12 percent at 7,317.52 — its worst session in a month. It posted a weekly decline of 2.86 percent.
Miners led losses on the index with a loss of 5.6 percent, as industrial metals retreated after renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China rekindled demand worries.
Italy’s MIB index sank 5.17 percent to three-month lows. Spain’s IBEX gave up 3.68 percent, while other major bourses in the region lost more than 2 percent each.
Headline inflation for last month in the US came in at 8.6 percent, topping an expected 8.3 percent, suggesting that the US Federal Reserve could continue with its 50 basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.
Equities were hammered on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it would next month deliver its first interest rate hike since 2011, and a potentially larger move in September.
“Markets are in a state of nervousness, because the stickiness of inflation essentially forces the central banks to double down on their tightening,” BCA Research chief strategist Dhaval Joshi said.
“The most important question is whether central banks are going to take the economy into recession to conquer inflation,” Joshi said. “Then the sell-off will transform from a valuation sell-off to a profit sell-off.”
Eurozone shares fell 3.1 percent on Friday, lagging the broader STOXX 600 index this week.
Banks, already suffering from heavy losses in peripheral lenders, accelerated losses on worries about widening spreads between bond yields in Italy and Germany.
“The second reason for banks is that if we’re in a stagflation risk, then obviously banks will do badly because of the rising default rates, bad loans and bad debt provisioning,” Joshi said.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,