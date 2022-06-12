US stocks on Friday recorded their biggest weekly percentage declines since January and ended sharply lower on the day, as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices last month fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
Tech and growth stocks, whose valuations rely more heavily on future cash flows, led the decline. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc drove losses in the S&P 500.
Following the inflation report, two-year US Treasury yields, which are highly sensitive to rate hikes, spiked to 3.057 percent, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 3.178 percent, the highest since May 9.
Photo: AP
The US Department of Labor’s report showed that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 1 percent last month after gaining 0.3 percent in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a monthly CPI pickup of 0.7 percent.
Year-on-year, CPI surged 8.6 percent, its biggest gain since 1981, following an 8.3 percent jump last month.
Stocks have been volatile this year, and recent selling has largely been tied to worries about inflation, rising interest rates and the likelihood of a recession.
“Today’s report should extinguish any pretense that a pause in rate hikes will likely be appropriate by the end of summer, as the Fed is clearly still behind the eight ball on bringing inflation under control,” said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880 points from a day earlier, or 2.73 percent, to 31,392.79, the S&P 500 lost 116.96 points, or 2.91 percent, to 3,900.86 and the NASDAQ Composite dropped 414.20 points, or 3.52 percent, to 11,340.02.
The major indices registered their biggest weekly percentage drops since the week that ended on Jan. 21, with the Dow down 4.58 percent, the S&P 500 down 5.05 percent and the NASDAQ down 5.6 percent.
The S&P 500 is down 18.2 percent so far this year.
On Friday, the S&P 500 growth index took a 3.7 percent hit, while the value index fell 2.2 percent.
The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated second 50 basis-point rate hike from the Fed on Wednesday. A further half-percentage-point rise is priced in for next month, with a strong chance of a similar move in September.
One worry is that an aggressive push higher on rates by the Fed could send the economy into recession.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 5.7-to-1 ratio; on the NASDAQ, a 4.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 44 new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 17 new highs and 326 new lows.
Volume on US exchanges was 12.62 billion shares, compared with the 11.88 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
