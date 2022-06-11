Ukraine’s economy shrank 15.1 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter of this year, according to preliminary figures from the state statistics institute. It is the first official reflection of the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion in late February. GDP rose 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
Russia now occupies 20 percent of Ukrainian territory and severe battles continue in the country’s eastern provinces, while grain exports have been blocked.
The World Bank has estimated that Ukraine’s economic output could slump by 45 percent this year.
The National Bank of Ukraine bought 70 billion hryvnia (US$2.4 billion) of government bonds to help finance the budget, the most since Russia’s invasion in February. That brings its portfolio of public debt to 190 billion hryvnia.
The central bank said it had to increase purchases due to “significant budget needs and a decrease of revenues amid reduced taxes, insignificant amounts of market borrowing and a slowdown” in international aid flows.
The bank reiterated its call for the government to raise the coupon on its domestic debt to attract investors, and to ease pressure on the hryvnia and inflation. The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance’s latest sale of war bonds yesterday raised the smallest sum so far.
The EU’s executive arm is expected to recommend next week that Ukraine be granted candidate status. The recommendation still needs to be debated and adopted by EU commissioners.
A final European Commission opinion, even if positive, would need the approval of member states before Ukraine is officially granted the status.
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23 and 24 and several countries have said they are against the move, saying Ukraine cannot be given preference over existing applicants.
The membership process includes an arduous set of steps and conditions that could last more than a decade.
At least 200 start-ups focused on deep tech projects would be able to apply for up to 60,000 euros via the EU’s European Innovation Council (EIC), the European Commission announced. The EIC will also help with advisory services and matchmaking.
Ukraine had a “vibrant” start-up scene with more than 1,600 start-ups prior to Russia’s invasion of the country, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel said in a statement.
“This new action aims to safeguard this progress, reinforce links to the European innovation ecosystem, and ensure Ukrainian start-ups are well placed to become a critical driver for rebuilding the Ukrainian economy,” Gabriel said.
