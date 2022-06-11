The average price that Americans pay for gasoline is closing in on US$5 per gallon (US$1.32 per liter), another drain on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials as well.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the nationwide average for regular gasoline on Thursday was US$4.97 a gallon, up one-quarter of a dollar in just the last week, and US$1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.
GasBuddy, a service that helps drivers find deals on gasoline, said the average surpassed US$5 for the first time ever. Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, shooting past the US$4 mark in early March. The service tracks the cost of crude oil, which was rising even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove oil even higher.
Photo: AFP
Fears of short supplies are being compounded by demand, which usually picks up around Memorial Day at the end of each May.
California has the highest average price, at US$6.40 per gallon, the AAA said.
Several other Western states and Illinois have prices higher than US$5.50. The lowest average is in Georgia, at US$4.41.
Quentin McZeal of Oakland, California, said he would often pay US$100 to fill up his tank, and now the cost is as high as US$160. The prices have forced him to change his behavior and make different choices, such as turning down people who ask for rides unless they are willing to contribute to fuel costs.
While the US$5 average is new, people in the US paid more for gasoline in July 2008 when inflation is considered. The high of US$4.11 a gallon then would be equal to about US$5.40 a gallon today.
The US is not the only country with higher fuel costs. Gasoline prices in the UK this week hit a record ￡1.82 (US$2.27) per liter, or about US$8.60 per gallon.
Analysts expect prices to keep rising until they get so high that demand falls. When or where that might be cannot be predicted.
“I’m afraid we’re not at the end of the road yet,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said. “We have very little margin for error this summer. We need every barrel of refining capacity we can get.”
The COVID-19 pandemic led to refinery closures that have caused US capacity to drop by about 800,000 barrels a day since the start of 2020, US government figures show. That has put pressure on remaining refiners to run hard to meet rising demand.
Refiners have been reluctant to invest in new facilities because the transition to electric vehicles is casting doubt on long-term demand for gasoline. The owner of one of the nation’s largest refineries, in Houston, Texas, said in April that it would close the facility by the end of next year.
Pump prices are surging just as consumers are trying to cope with inflation in the cost of food, housing, vehicles, airline tickets, and other goods and services. US consumer prices in April were 8.3 percent higher than a year ago, slightly better than March inflation, which was the highest since 1981. Figures for last month are due today.
Pressure is growing on governments in Europe and North America to help motorists. In Washington last month, Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted for a bill to crack down on what they call price gouging by oil companies, but Republican opposition in the Senate makes approval unlikely.
The president of the British Automobile Association said prices are “crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses,” and urged the government to intervene.
