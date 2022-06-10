JAPAN
Weak yen hurting economy
About 74 percent of business managers say a weak yen is having a negative effect on the nation’s economy, a survey conducted by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives showed. Just more than 30 percent of respondents reported that the yen, which is pushing fresh 20-year lows against the US dollar, is eroding earnings, while 26 percent said it is boosting profits. The poll conducted from May 23 to Wednesday last week received 197 responses from top corporate managers: 52 in manufacturing and the remainder in services. Almost 81 percent of those surveyed expect the yen to remain under ￥135 against the US dollar.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla stages comeback
Tesla Inc staged a remarkable comeback last month in terms of production in China, with output more than tripling despite the electric automaker only recently getting its Shanghai factory back up to speed after the city’s punishing COVID-19 lockdowns. The US electric vehicle maker produced 33,544 vehicles from its Shanghai plant last month, versus 10,757 in April, China Passenger Car Association data released yesterday showed. Shipments came in at 32,165 units, 22,340 of which went to Europe and Asia, and 9,825 to domestic buyers.
REAL ESTATE
UK home demand falls
Demand for UK homes last month fell for the first time since August last year in an early sign that rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis are taking a toll on the property market, a survey found. The monthly report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) suggests the housing market is now at a turning point, with estate agents claiming that buyers are “tightening their belts.” An ongoing shortage of homes will keep prices rising “in the short term,” RICS said. Still, there was an increase in the number of respondents who expect sales volumes to decline in the next 12 months and a third successive fall in the number forecasting house prices to be higher in a year’s time.
TECHNOLOGY
Musk deal still on: Twitter
Twitter Inc’s top lawyer on Wednesday reassured staff that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote is to occur late next month or in early August, people familiar with the matter said. The company is just waiting for the US Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its proxy, after which it will be sent to shareholders, Twitter head of legal and policy Vijaya Gadde said at an employee meeting, the people said. The company has agreed to share its firehose of public tweet data with Musk in an effort to assuage his concerns, a person familiar with the situation said.
RETAIL
Purplle turns unicorn
Online cosmetics retailer Purplle raised capital at a US$1.1 billion valuation, becoming the second billion-dollar company to be created in India this week despite souring investor sentiment on start-ups. The Mumbai-based company raised US$33 million of Series E financing from South Korea’s Paramark Ventures, as well as existing backers Blume Ventures, Kedaara and billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, the company said in a statement. Backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Purplle is a prominent rival of Nykaa, which is valued at US$8.7 billion.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,