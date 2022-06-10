World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Weak yen hurting economy

About 74 percent of business managers say a weak yen is having a negative effect on the nation’s economy, a survey conducted by the Japan Association of Corporate Executives showed. Just more than 30 percent of respondents reported that the yen, which is pushing fresh 20-year lows against the US dollar, is eroding earnings, while 26 percent said it is boosting profits. The poll conducted from May 23 to Wednesday last week received 197 responses from top corporate managers: 52 in manufacturing and the remainder in services. Almost 81 percent of those surveyed expect the yen to remain under ￥135 against the US dollar.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla stages comeback

Tesla Inc staged a remarkable comeback last month in terms of production in China, with output more than tripling despite the electric automaker only recently getting its Shanghai factory back up to speed after the city’s punishing COVID-19 lockdowns. The US electric vehicle maker produced 33,544 vehicles from its Shanghai plant last month, versus 10,757 in April, China Passenger Car Association data released yesterday showed. Shipments came in at 32,165 units, 22,340 of which went to Europe and Asia, and 9,825 to domestic buyers.

REAL ESTATE

UK home demand falls

Demand for UK homes last month fell for the first time since August last year in an early sign that rising interest rates and the cost of living crisis are taking a toll on the property market, a survey found. The monthly report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) suggests the housing market is now at a turning point, with estate agents claiming that buyers are “tightening their belts.” An ongoing shortage of homes will keep prices rising “in the short term,” RICS said. Still, there was an increase in the number of respondents who expect sales volumes to decline in the next 12 months and a third successive fall in the number forecasting house prices to be higher in a year’s time.

TECHNOLOGY

Musk deal still on: Twitter

Twitter Inc’s top lawyer on Wednesday reassured staff that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote is to occur late next month or in early August, people familiar with the matter said. The company is just waiting for the US Securities and Exchange Commission to approve its proxy, after which it will be sent to shareholders, Twitter head of legal and policy Vijaya Gadde said at an employee meeting, the people said. The company has agreed to share its firehose of public tweet data with Musk in an effort to assuage his concerns, a person familiar with the situation said.

RETAIL

Purplle turns unicorn

Online cosmetics retailer Purplle raised capital at a US$1.1 billion valuation, becoming the second billion-dollar company to be created in India this week despite souring investor sentiment on start-ups. The Mumbai-based company raised US$33 million of Series E financing from South Korea’s Paramark Ventures, as well as existing backers Blume Ventures, Kedaara and billionaire Azim Premji’s Premji Invest, the company said in a statement. Backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Purplle is a prominent rival of Nykaa, which is valued at US$8.7 billion.