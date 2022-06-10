Truckers’ strike enters a third day in S Korea

ADDING UP: An auto industry group called the strike ‘extremely selfish,’ as it affects an industry already reeling from the effects of a chip shortage

Reuters, SEOUL





Thousands of South Korean truckers yesterday went on strike for a third day to protest a sharp surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

Presenting new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol with one of his first big economic challenges, about 7,200 members, or about 30 percent, of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were on strike, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.

A union official said the number of participating members was much higher and they were joined by non-union truckers.

South Korean steelmaker POSCO said it had been unable to ship about 35,000 tonnes of steel products from two plants daily since the strike began — equivalent to about one-third of its daily shipments from those plants.

A South Korean auto industry group called the strike “extremely selfish,” saying it would further pressure the sector, which has been hurt by the global chip shortage.

Hyundai Motor Co has seen some disruption to production at plants in Ulsan, as truck drivers refuse to deliver components, Yonhap news agency reported.

A transport ministry official said there had been drops in shipments of some products including steel and cement, but the country was not yet seeing a “significant disruption in logistics,” and the government was meeting with relevant industry officials to prevent such a situation.

An official with the Korean Shippers’ Council said the impact was being felt at ports.

“There’s only a minimal amount of cargo getting into ports right now. Until yesterday the situation may have appeared okay because some prearranged cargoes were being delivered, but the reality now is that it is very difficult,” the official said.

Busan Port Authority said an emergency response team had been in place since Monday and it has readied extra storage space outside the port.

The port’s container occupancy rate is 76.3 percent, up from 73.9 percent two days ago.

The truckers, regarded as self-employed contractors, are seeking pay increases and a pledge that an emergency measure guaranteeing freight rates — which was introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic and is due to expire in December — will be extended.

They also want it to apply to a wider range of trucks, not just container trucks and cement trucks.

“Due to skyrocketing fuel prices and the government not acting enough to protect our livelihood, our frustration is only growing and growing,” said Kim Jae-kwang, a senior union official.

He said that many truck drivers were on the verge of going out of business.

“Large cargo truck drivers are paying an additional 3 million won [US$2,387] in fuel costs when their monthly pay is around 3 to 4 million won,” he said.

The Cargo Truckers Solidarity union is part of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which is known for being more defiant than other big union groups in their actions.

The police have made more than two dozen arrests, including members of the truckers union who were blocking the gates of the Hite Jinro brewery in Icheon, southeast of Seoul, Yonhap news reported.

Yoon, who has been in power for just a month, warned strikers yesterday not to use violence and said the government is trying to resolve the situation through dialogue.

“Under no circumstances will the public find breaches of the law or resorting to violence acceptable,” he told reporters.