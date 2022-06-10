China’s exports rebounded strongly last month, Chinese General Administration of Customs data released yesterday showed, with factories restarting and supply chains untangling as Shanghai slowly emerged from a grueling COVID-19 lockdown.
As curbs began to ease, overseas shipments from the world’s second-biggest economy bounced back 16.9 percent year-on-year, up from 3.9 percent in April, the data showed.
“The export rebound is actually quite surprising... I believe that’s mainly because of the Shanghai port,” ING chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.
Photo: AFP
The world’s busiest container port was running at about 90 percent capacity late last month, boosting shipments, she added.
Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected a spike of about 8 percent in exports.
“If [US] tariffs are lifted ... there will be even stronger growth,” Pang said, referring to remarks by US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen that the US is considering lifting some tariffs imposed during former US president Donald Trump’s administration.
Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden’s administration would provide more information “in coming weeks” on the tariff plans.
US tariffs on hundreds of billions of US dollars of Chinese imports would begin to expire next month, unless renewed, and Biden has faced growing calls to get rid of the so-called “Section 301” duties to help combat the highest inflation in more than four decades.
Yellen said that while Beijing was “guilty of unfair trade practices,” the measures “really weren’t designed to serve our strategic interests.”
The higher costs “ended up being paid by Americans, not by the Chinese, hurt American consumers and businesses,” Yellen said in testimony before the US House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means.
Some observers warned that the export rebound could be short-lived.
“Extensive disruptions in the Yangtze River Delta in the past couple of months and Beijing’s determination to carry on with its zero COVID strategy may cause some foreign customers to shift their orders to ... neighboring countries,” Nomura Holdings Inc analysts said in a recent note.
An announcement yesterday by Shanghai that it would lock down a district of 2.7 million people reflected lingering risks.
Imports rose 4.1 percent last month, customs data showed, also beating expectations.
China’s trade surplus was about US$79 billion last month, up from US$51 billion in April, the data showed.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,