Panel makers hit by tepid TV demand

OVERSUPPLY: With TV panel prices hitting historic lows after falling for several quarters, AUO and Innolux reported that sales last month declined by double-digit percentages

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The nation’s major panel suppliers, AUO Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), reported that revenue last month tumbled 30 percent and 42.6 percent year-on-year respectively, as sagging TV demand drove panel prices down to historic lows.

AUO said that revenue last month plunged to NT$21.97 billion (US$744 million) from NT$32.12 billion a year earlier, but increased 8.6 percent from NT$20.22 billion in April.

Overall, shipments rose 11.3 percent to 1.75 million square meters, AUO said in a statement.

People visit the booths of AU Optronics Corp and Innolux Corp at the Touch Taiwan trade show at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on April 27. Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times

Innolux said that revenue last month plummeted to NT$18 billion from NT$31.38 billion a year earlier, the lowest since February 2020. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 12.6 percent from NT$20.61 billion in April.

Shipments of computer and TV flat panels contracted 0.9 percent month-on-month to 10.58 million units last month, while shipments of smaller panels used in mobile phones and other devices rose 3 percent monthly to 27.34 million units, company data showed.

During the first five months of the year, AUO’s revenue shrank 14.5 percent to NT$123.72 billion, while Innolux’s revenue dropped 25.46 percent to NT$108.5 billion.

After several quarters of downward spiraling panel prices, the prices of most TV panels have hit historic lows, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday.

Due to oversupply, the prices of 32-inch and 43-inch TV panels dropped by US$5 to US$6 per unit during the first half of the month, while the prices of 65-inch and 75-inch TV panels fell by US$12 to US$14 per unit, TrendForce said.

Last month, the price of 55-inch or smaller TV panels dipped below manufacturing costs, it said.

Facing mounting pressure to digest inventories and remain afloat, panel makers are expected to scale down TV panel production by about 12 percent next quarter, it said.

China’s major panel makers, BOE Technology Group Co (京東方), Huaxing Photoelectric Technology Co (華星光電) and HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (惠科), are expected to decrease TV panel production by 15.8 percent, as they have greater exposure, about 66 percent, to TV panel markets, it added.

That translates into a 2 percent quarterly reduction, TrendForce said.

Taiwanese panel makers are also shifting equipment utilization away from the production of panels with deeper price drops, the researcher said.

TrendForce said it expects the price of 65-inch TV panels to fall again next quarter, while the prices of 55-inch or smaller TV panels could remain flat.