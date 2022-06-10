The nation’s major panel suppliers, AUO Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創), reported that revenue last month tumbled 30 percent and 42.6 percent year-on-year respectively, as sagging TV demand drove panel prices down to historic lows.
AUO said that revenue last month plunged to NT$21.97 billion (US$744 million) from NT$32.12 billion a year earlier, but increased 8.6 percent from NT$20.22 billion in April.
Overall, shipments rose 11.3 percent to 1.75 million square meters, AUO said in a statement.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
Innolux said that revenue last month plummeted to NT$18 billion from NT$31.38 billion a year earlier, the lowest since February 2020. On a monthly basis, revenue fell 12.6 percent from NT$20.61 billion in April.
Shipments of computer and TV flat panels contracted 0.9 percent month-on-month to 10.58 million units last month, while shipments of smaller panels used in mobile phones and other devices rose 3 percent monthly to 27.34 million units, company data showed.
During the first five months of the year, AUO’s revenue shrank 14.5 percent to NT$123.72 billion, while Innolux’s revenue dropped 25.46 percent to NT$108.5 billion.
After several quarters of downward spiraling panel prices, the prices of most TV panels have hit historic lows, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday.
Due to oversupply, the prices of 32-inch and 43-inch TV panels dropped by US$5 to US$6 per unit during the first half of the month, while the prices of 65-inch and 75-inch TV panels fell by US$12 to US$14 per unit, TrendForce said.
Last month, the price of 55-inch or smaller TV panels dipped below manufacturing costs, it said.
Facing mounting pressure to digest inventories and remain afloat, panel makers are expected to scale down TV panel production by about 12 percent next quarter, it said.
China’s major panel makers, BOE Technology Group Co (京東方), Huaxing Photoelectric Technology Co (華星光電) and HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (惠科), are expected to decrease TV panel production by 15.8 percent, as they have greater exposure, about 66 percent, to TV panel markets, it added.
That translates into a 2 percent quarterly reduction, TrendForce said.
Taiwanese panel makers are also shifting equipment utilization away from the production of panels with deeper price drops, the researcher said.
TrendForce said it expects the price of 65-inch TV panels to fall again next quarter, while the prices of 55-inch or smaller TV panels could remain flat.
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a
SPEND TO PROFIT: The contract chipmaker’s chairman said that it is entering a high-growth phase, forecasting that revenue this year would increase 30 percent annually Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it would again budget more than US$40 billion for capital expenditure next year to expand capacity, meet customer demand and fuel revenue growth. The chipmaker this year budgeted between US$40 billion and US$44 billion for capital expenditure, mainly to expand its advanced process technology capacity, including for 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer, 7-nanometer and next-generation 2-nanometer technology. Over the past three years, TSMC spent US$62 billion on capital expenditure, which helped drive revenue growth of 48 percent over the period, the chipmaker said. This year, revenue is expected to increase 30 percent annually,