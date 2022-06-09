Chlitina gains approval for NT$12 cash dividend

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday received shareholder approval to distribute a cash dividend of NT$12 per share this year.

That represents a payout ratio of 70.38 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$17.05.

DECENT RETURNS

The company has offered a payout ratio of more than 70 percent for six years in a row, proving the company’s intention to give shareholders maximum returns, Chlitina said in a statement.

With Chlitina’s stock price closing at NT$194 yesterday, the approved cash dividend represents a dividend yield of 6.19 percent, which is greater than the interest rates on fixed-term deposits offered by local banks.

At the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei yesterday, Chlitina said net profit last year rose 41 percent year-on-year to NT$1.36 billion (US$46.07 million), raising earnings per share to NT$17.05, from NT$12.09 in 2020.

The company attributed its strong earnings to revenue increasing 30 percent annually to NT$5.27 billion, as its beauty salon franchises and e-commerce channels posted steady growth.

The company’s return on equity and return on assets last year also improved to 28.83 percent and 14.56 percent respectively, reflecting the effects of its precise marketing strategy, digital management and financial soundness, it said.

REVENUE RESULTS

Chlitina also released sales results for last month, with consolidated revenue growing 99.11 percent month-on-month to NT$227.64 million.

On an annual basis, revenue declined 46.94 percent, as sales at its beauty salon franchises in China were affected by COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the first five months of the year, combined revenue fell 29.88 percent to NT$1.37 billion from a year earlier, it said.

TENTATIVE OUTLOOK

For this quarter, the company said it remains cautiously optimistic about its overall operations, especially as the easing of restrictions in Shanghai this month would help boost sales at its beauty salon franchises there.

Apart from further developments in its channel management, the company is also committed to selling more health food and daily necessities, hoping to resume growth momentum in the second half of the year, Chlitina said.