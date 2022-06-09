PC vendor Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday said it would strive to keep its PC shipments flat this year, compared with last year, by minimizing the adverse effects of high inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic on PC sales.
Sales of consumer PCs have been declining due to a deteriorating external environment, but the company has still set the aggressive goal of outgrowing the overall PC industry by 10 percent, Asustek co-CEO S.Y. Hsu (許先越) told shareholders in Taipei.
The company expects global consumer PC shipments this year to contract 10 percent year-on-year due to high inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, Hsu said.
Photo: CNA
That means Asusek has to maintain its PC shipments at a similar level to last year, or at least ship between 21.5 million and 23 million units, he said.
“Asustek has managed to deliver a strong first-quarter performance, but we expect the second half to be a challenging period,” Hsu said.
With more countries reopening and resuming normal activities, the PC industry is returning to normal business cycles, Hsu said.
As it takes five years for consumers to replace their old PCs, based on data from Intel Corp, there would be limited demand from consumers as many have bought new PCs to cope with remote schooling, working from home and entertaining themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that enterprise demand would outpace consumer demand for PCs.
However, Asustek has limited exposure to the enterprise PC market, the company said.
To expand its presence in the enterprise market, Asustek doubled its investment in the development of enterprise PCs last quarter compared with the same period last year, Asustek co-CEO Samsun Hu (胡書賓) told shareholders.
Addressing shareholders’ concerns about its rapidly growing inventory, Hu said the company expects high-season demand in the third and fourth quarters to help reduce inventory.
Asustek saw inventory spike 82 percent to NT$193.4 billion (US$6.55 billion) last quarter, compared with NT$158 billion a year earlier, as prolonged lockdowns in Chinese cities such as Shanghai upended logistics.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Chinese authorities should seize Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) if the US were to sanction Beijing in a similar way that it acted against Russia, a senior Chinese economist said in a transcript released yesterday. “If the US and the West impose destructive sanctions on China like sanctions against Russia, we must recover Taiwan,” China Center for International Economic Exchanges Chen Wenling (陳文玲) said last month. The research group is overseen by the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Especially in the reconstruction of the industrial chain and supply chain, we must seize TSMC,” Chen said in a