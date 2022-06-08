GERMANY
Industry orders slide
Industrial orders fell for the third month in a row in April, official data published yesterday showed. New orders fell by 2.7 percent over the previous month, figures provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. The renewed drop was “primarily due to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict,” the ministry said in a statement. Overall, incoming orders were 6.2 percent below their level of a year earlier. Some sectors’ volumes increased despite the overall downward trend, with orders in mechanical engineering up 3.8 percent. By contrast, Germany’s flagship auto industry struggled, with orders down 8.6 percent month-on-month.
RETAIL
UK spending disappoints
UK consumers are tightening their belts in the face of soaring inflation, with retailers warning that the cost of living crisis has punctured a post-COVID-19 pandemic spending boom. Sales decreased 1.1 percent last month compared with a year earlier, the British Retail Consortium said yesterday, with big-ticket items such as furniture and electronics hit hardest by the cutbacks. A separate report from Barclaycard showed consumers are cutting down on luxuries such as digital subscriptions and dining out. The UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9 percent in April.
TOURISM
US lures travelers
In an effort to win back billions of dollars in tourism revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government on Monday launched a plan to attract 90 million international travelers a year. The five-year plan aims to add jobs and bring in an estimated US$279 billion a year in spending by visiting tourists, the US Department of Commerce said. The National Travel and Tourism Strategy will focus on increasing promotion of US destinations, especially to underrepresented sites, and improving communication about health status and requirements, the department said. It is also to offer help for local authorities to improve infrastructure at tourist sites, it said.
AUDITING
UK fines PwC ￡5m
PricewaterhouseCoopers was fined almost ￡5 million (US$6.22 million) for a series of poor audits of two British construction companies, as the regulator continued to crack down on audit failings. PwC is to pay ￡3 million in relation to its audits of Galliford Try PLC and ￡1.96 million over a review of Kier Group PLC, the Financial Reporting Council said yesterday. It was also ordered to report on its most modern audits that considered long-term contracts, the council said. The UK is bringing in sweeping audit reforms aimed at reining in the dominance of the largest accountancy firms and cleaning up the industry following a string of high-profile scandals.
CONGLOMERATES
Ex-Sony boss dies
Former Sony Group Corp chief executive officer Nobuyuki Idei, who led the Japanese conglomerate for a decade, died of liver failure on June 2, aged 84, the company said yesterday. Idei took the helm in 1995 to drive Sony’s shift into content from hardware, but under his leadership the company behind the Walkman missed the shift to MP3s and flat-panel TVs. Idei stepped down in 2005 to take responsibility for slumping earnings and was replaced by Britain-born Howard Stringer, who became the first foreigner to lead the company.
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Taiwanese smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and US rival Qualcomm Inc felt the sting of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns as their smartphone IC shipments from the country fell in April, market advisory firm CINNO Research said. Strict COVID-19 measures in major cities such as Shanghai, Kunshan and Suzhou dampened demand for smartphones in China, the firm said. CINNO Research was founded by semiconductor and flat-panel experts from Taiwan and China. Weaker demand for smartphones powered by the Android operating system also took a toll on IC shipments within China, CINNO said. As a result, system on chips (SoC) used in smartphone production fell to