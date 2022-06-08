World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Industry orders slide

Industrial orders fell for the third month in a row in April, official data published yesterday showed. New orders fell by 2.7 percent over the previous month, figures provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed. The renewed drop was “primarily due to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict,” the ministry said in a statement. Overall, incoming orders were 6.2 percent below their level of a year earlier. Some sectors’ volumes increased despite the overall downward trend, with orders in mechanical engineering up 3.8 percent. By contrast, Germany’s flagship auto industry struggled, with orders down 8.6 percent month-on-month.

RETAIL

UK spending disappoints

UK consumers are tightening their belts in the face of soaring inflation, with retailers warning that the cost of living crisis has punctured a post-COVID-19 pandemic spending boom. Sales decreased 1.1 percent last month compared with a year earlier, the British Retail Consortium said yesterday, with big-ticket items such as furniture and electronics hit hardest by the cutbacks. A separate report from Barclaycard showed consumers are cutting down on luxuries such as digital subscriptions and dining out. The UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9 percent in April.

TOURISM

US lures travelers

In an effort to win back billions of dollars in tourism revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the US government on Monday launched a plan to attract 90 million international travelers a year. The five-year plan aims to add jobs and bring in an estimated US$279 billion a year in spending by visiting tourists, the US Department of Commerce said. The National Travel and Tourism Strategy will focus on increasing promotion of US destinations, especially to underrepresented sites, and improving communication about health status and requirements, the department said. It is also to offer help for local authorities to improve infrastructure at tourist sites, it said.

AUDITING

UK fines PwC ￡5m

PricewaterhouseCoopers was fined almost ￡5 million (US$6.22 million) for a series of poor audits of two British construction companies, as the regulator continued to crack down on audit failings. PwC is to pay ￡3 million in relation to its audits of Galliford Try PLC and ￡1.96 million over a review of Kier Group PLC, the Financial Reporting Council said yesterday. It was also ordered to report on its most modern audits that considered long-term contracts, the council said. The UK is bringing in sweeping audit reforms aimed at reining in the dominance of the largest accountancy firms and cleaning up the industry following a string of high-profile scandals.

CONGLOMERATES

Ex-Sony boss dies

Former Sony Group Corp chief executive officer Nobuyuki Idei, who led the Japanese conglomerate for a decade, died of liver failure on June 2, aged 84, the company said yesterday. Idei took the helm in 1995 to drive Sony’s shift into content from hardware, but under his leadership the company behind the Walkman missed the shift to MP3s and flat-panel TVs. Idei stepped down in 2005 to take responsibility for slumping earnings and was replaced by Britain-born Howard Stringer, who became the first foreigner to lead the company.