Taiwan’s top trade negotiator yesterday appealed to the US not to forget that the nation wants a free-trade deal, but understands this will not happen immediately and is willing to make other agreements first as “building blocks.”
Taiwan has long campaigned for such a deal, in what would be a strong show of support for the nation in the face of unrelenting diplomatic and military pressure from Beijing. It says it is a reliable partner for the US with shared democratic values.
Taiwan and the US last week announced a new US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which envisages new trade talks.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中), who is scheduled to visit Washington at the end of this month for talks with senior US officials, told reporters in an interview that ultimately what the nation wants is a free-trade agreement, even if the US government has put all such negotiations on ice.
“This is our hope, we must speak about this goal clearly, and let more people know this is Taiwan’s aim that we are hoping for,” Deng said in his office in Taipei.
However, Taiwan is “very realistic” and knows this is not something that can be achieved in the short term, he said.
“Please don’t forget this is what Taiwan wants, but of course, we understand you can’t move now,” he said.
“Building blocks” can be established first, and then tariffs can be addressed at the end, Deng said.
While Taiwan has strong bipartisan support in the US Congress, US President Joe Biden’s administration last month excluded Taipei from its economic plan designed to counter China’s growing influence, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).
Deng said that the IPEF would be “more complete” with Taiwan.
Biden angered China last month when he said that the US would get involved militarily if China were to attack the nation.
The other grouping Taiwan wants to join, and applied to do so in September last year, is the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). China has also applied and says it opposes Taiwan joining.
Deng said that Taiwan would have to wait for Britain’s more advanced application to be approved first before member states would consider Taiwan.
“Their answer for now is that Britain is taking up too much manpower,” he said, adding a working group to consider Taiwan’s application has not been set up.
However, Deng said he did not think the CPTPP should have to follow the WTO model, whereby Taiwan and China joined at the same time, to avoid any thorny political issues of favoring either party.
“No country has proposed this, not formally,” Deng said. “It should be based on merit.”
Global smartphone shipments are expected to fall 3.5 percent to 1.31 billion units this year, market research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report yesterday, as it reversed downward its previous forecast of an annual 1.6 percent increase. IDC attributed the downward projection to three consecutive quarters of decline in shipments, and increasing supply and demand challenges, the report said. However, the market researcher expects the decline to be a “short-term setback” and retained its five-year compound annual growth rate projection of 1.9 percent through 2026, as it expects the market to rebound next year, it said. “The smartphone industry is
RESERVED OPTIMISM: Automakers are filling backlogged orders, as concerns now turn to how demand might hold up amid inflation and higher interest rates The global semiconductor shortage that has bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now. Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck Holding AG and BMW AG are among automakers now getting enough of the high-tech components to produce at full capacity after experiencing crippling outages for months. The breakthrough comes earlier than the companies predicted and marks a bright spot for an industry facing a deteriorating economy and inflation while managing a historic transition to electric-vehicle production. Manufacturers are cheering the chip-supply improvement but are not declaring victory yet. “We’re still monitoring it week to week,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) has applied to the Australian medicines regulator for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical company said in a filing with the Taipei Exchange yesterday. The company yesterday delivered the necessary documents to the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), but did not say when the regulator would complete its review, the filing showed. The TGA in November last year gave the Medigen vaccine a provisional determination, the first step to provisional approval, corporate data showed. The step allows for provisional registration of medicines on the basis of preliminary clinical data. The TGA said it requires comprehensive non-clinical
Taiwanese smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) and US rival Qualcomm Inc felt the sting of China’s COVID-19 lockdowns as their smartphone IC shipments from the country fell in April, market advisory firm CINNO Research said. Strict COVID-19 measures in major cities such as Shanghai, Kunshan and Suzhou dampened demand for smartphones in China, the firm said. CINNO Research was founded by semiconductor and flat-panel experts from Taiwan and China. Weaker demand for smartphones powered by the Android operating system also took a toll on IC shipments within China, CINNO said. As a result, system on chips (SoC) used in smartphone production fell to